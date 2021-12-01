Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Delaware 75, LIU 67
Northeastern 66, Detroit 56
UNC-Greensboro 74, Elon 61
Coll. of Charleston 81, Tulane 77
Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.
LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Davidson 75, Charlotte 58
East Carolina 63, Old Dominion 62
Texas State 80, Rice 69
W. Kentucky 105, Rhodes 35
Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.
Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Northeastern 66, Detroit 56
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Detroit at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Siena 83, Army 67
Manhattan 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 73
Mississippi 75, Rider 51
Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Kent St. 107, Point Park 41
Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Mount St. Mary’s 72, Howard 70
UConn 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
S. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Saint Louis 86, Boise St. 82, OT
New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94
Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66
San Diego St. 72, Long Beach St. 47
San Jose St. 61, South Dakota 52
UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.
UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Delaware 75, LIU 67
Manhattan 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 73
Mount St. Mary’s 72, Howard 70
NJIT 75, Sacred Heart 70
Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65
SIU-Edwardsville 75, Nebraska-Omaha 65
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.
