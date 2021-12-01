On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Delaware 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Towson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Northeastern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 75, LIU 67

Northeastern 66, Detroit 56

UNC-Greensboro 74, Elon 61

Coll. of Charleston 81, Tulane 77

Wednesday’s Games

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.

LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UAB 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Rice 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
FAU 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson 75, Charlotte 58

East Carolina 63, Old Dominion 62

Texas State 80, Rice 69

W. Kentucky 105, Rhodes 35

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Green Bay 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern 66, Detroit 56

Thursday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Detroit at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Princeton 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Brown 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Yale 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Penn 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Manhattan 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Iona 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Niagara 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Marist 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Rider 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Canisius 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Siena 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Siena 83, Army 67

Manhattan 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

Mississippi 75, Rider 51

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Ohio 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Buffalo 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Kent St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. 107, Point Park 41

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Akron, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Howard 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
NC Central 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
SC State 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 72, Howard 70

UConn 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Wednesday’s Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Drake 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Evansville 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Bradley 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Louis 86, Boise St. 82, OT

New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94

Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66

San Diego St. 72, Long Beach St. 47

San Jose St. 61, South Dakota 52

Wednesday’s Games

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
LIU 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 75, LIU 67

Manhattan 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

Mount St. Mary’s 72, Howard 70

NJIT 75, Sacred Heart 70

Wednesday’s Games

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Belmont 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65

SIU-Edwardsville 75, Nebraska-Omaha 65

Wednesday’s Games

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

