All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Delaware 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Towson 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hofstra 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hofstra 81, Princeton 77

Navy 75, William & Mary 56

Norfolk St. 74, UNC-Wilmington 69

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.

LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
UAB 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Rice 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 88, Marshall 86

FAU 83, Stetson 73

FIU 77, Florida Gulf Coast 61

Middle Tennessee 73, UT Martin 61

Louisiana Tech 87, Texas Southern 60

UAB 70, ETSU 56

South Alabama 85, Southern Miss. 55

Thursday’s Games

UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Green Bay 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Detroit at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at IUPUI, Noon

Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon

N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Princeton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Brown 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Penn 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island 64, Harvard 57

Hofstra 81, Princeton 77

Brown 73, Mass.-Lowell 63

Villanova 71, Penn 56

UMBC 98, Columbia 60

Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65

Yale 82, Lehigh 72

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at UMass, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Manhattan 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Niagara 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Rider 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Marist 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Canisius 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Siena 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iona 78, Marist 71

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Buffalo 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Kent St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 78, Cent. Michigan 45

Akron 88, Marshall 86

Bowling Green 78, Duquesne 70

Cincinnati 59, Miami (Ohio) 58

W. Illinois 93, Ball St. 80

LSU 66, Ohio 51

N. Illinois 55, E. Illinois 45

Thursday’s Games

E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Howard 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
SC State 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC Central 67, SC-Upstate 65

St. Bonaventure 93, Coppin St. 81

Norfolk St. 74, UNC-Wilmington 69

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Bradley 1 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Drake 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Evansville 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois 54, Evansville 52

Bradley 71, N. Iowa 69

Illinois St. 79, Missouri St. 74, OT

Loyola Chicago 88, Indiana St. 76

Thursday’s Games

Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

SMU 83, UNLV 64

Colorado St. 86, UALR 55

Fresno St. 63, San Diego 43

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
LIU 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU 73, Holy Cross 67

Fordham 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 46

Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 93, Bucknell 67

Thursday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Belmont 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 73, UT Martin 61

Morehead St. 59, Georgia Southern 51

N. Illinois 55, E. Illinois 45

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

