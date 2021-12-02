Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Hofstra 81, Princeton 77
Navy 75, William & Mary 56
Norfolk St. 74, UNC-Wilmington 69
Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.
LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Akron 88, Marshall 86
FAU 83, Stetson 73
FIU 77, Florida Gulf Coast 61
Middle Tennessee 73, UT Martin 61
Louisiana Tech 87, Texas Southern 60
UAB 70, ETSU 56
South Alabama 85, Southern Miss. 55
UTSA at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
N. Kentucky at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Detroit at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Oakland at IUPUI, Noon
Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon
N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Rhode Island 64, Harvard 57
Hofstra 81, Princeton 77
Brown 73, Mass.-Lowell 63
Villanova 71, Penn 56
UMBC 98, Columbia 60
Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65
Yale 82, Lehigh 72
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Harvard at UMass, Noon
Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Iona 78, Marist 71
Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Xavier 78, Cent. Michigan 45
Akron 88, Marshall 86
Bowling Green 78, Duquesne 70
Cincinnati 59, Miami (Ohio) 58
W. Illinois 93, Ball St. 80
LSU 66, Ohio 51
N. Illinois 55, E. Illinois 45
E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
NC Central 67, SC-Upstate 65
St. Bonaventure 93, Coppin St. 81
Norfolk St. 74, UNC-Wilmington 69
Delaware at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
S. Illinois 54, Evansville 52
Bradley 71, N. Iowa 69
Illinois St. 79, Missouri St. 74, OT
Loyola Chicago 88, Indiana St. 76
Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
SMU 83, UNLV 64
Colorado St. 86, UALR 55
Fresno St. 63, San Diego 43
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
CCSU 73, Holy Cross 67
Fordham 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 46
Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 93, Bucknell 67
Fairleigh Dickinson at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
LIU at Towson, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Middle Tennessee 73, UT Martin 61
Morehead St. 59, Georgia Southern 51
N. Illinois 55, E. Illinois 45
Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
