All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Stony Brook 80, American U. 57
Brown 73, Mass.-Lowell 63
Saint Joseph’s 79, Binghamton 57
UMBC 98, Columbia 60
Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65
Winthrop 82, Hartford 75
Kansas St. 71, Albany (NY) 43
Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Cincinnati 59, Miami (Ohio) 58
Temple 73, La Salle 57
Georgia 82, Memphis 79
Auburn 85, UCF 68
Wichita St. 60, Oklahoma St. 51
SMU 83, UNLV 64
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Memphis at Mississippi, Noon
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Dayton 93, Alabama St. 54
Bowling Green 78, Duquesne 70
Fordham 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 46
Boston U. 56, George Washington 54
Rhode Island 64, Harvard 57
Saint Joseph’s 79, Binghamton 57
St. Bonaventure 93, Coppin St. 81
Temple 73, La Salle 57
Richmond 73, Wofford 64
Harvard at UMass, Noon
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon
George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.
UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58
Michigan St. 73, Louisville 64
NC State 104, Nebraska 100, 4OT
Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66
North Carolina 72, Michigan 51
Miami 63, Penn St. 58
Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Clemson at Miami, Noon
Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Florida St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
FAU 83, Stetson 73
FIU 77, Florida Gulf Coast 61
Mercer 73, Kennesaw St. 71
Arkansas 97, Cent. Arkansas 60
North Alabama 72, MVSU 58
Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Iowa St. 83, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64
Kansas St. 71, Albany (NY) 43
Oklahoma 74, Florida 67
Wichita St. 60, Oklahoma St. 51
Providence 72, Texas Tech 68
Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.
Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.
Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Xavier 78, Cent. Michigan 45
Villanova 71, Penn 56
Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63
Providence 72, Texas Tech 68
Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Nyack College at Seton Hall, Noon
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
NC Central 67, SC-Upstate 65
UNC-Asheville 65, The Citadel 58
Winthrop 82, Hartford 75
Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.
Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58
Michigan St. 73, Louisville 64
NC State 104, Nebraska 100, 4OT
Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66
North Carolina 72, Michigan 51
Miami 63, Penn St. 58
Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, Noon
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
UC Davis 63, Pacific 57
Oregon 71, UC Riverside 65
Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Merced at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
