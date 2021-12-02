On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook 80, American U. 57

Brown 73, Mass.-Lowell 63

Saint Joseph’s 79, Binghamton 57

UMBC 98, Columbia 60

Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65

Winthrop 82, Hartford 75

Kansas St. 71, Albany (NY) 43

Thursday’s Games

Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
SMU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Temple 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 59, Miami (Ohio) 58

Temple 73, La Salle 57

Georgia 82, Memphis 79

Auburn 85, UCF 68

Wichita St. 60, Oklahoma St. 51

SMU 83, UNLV 64

Friday’s Games

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton 93, Alabama St. 54

Bowling Green 78, Duquesne 70

Fordham 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 46

Boston U. 56, George Washington 54

Rhode Island 64, Harvard 57

Saint Joseph’s 79, Binghamton 57

St. Bonaventure 93, Coppin St. 81

Temple 73, La Salle 57

Richmond 73, Wofford 64

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at UMass, Noon

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon

George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.

UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Louisville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Syracuse 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

Michigan St. 73, Louisville 64

NC State 104, Nebraska 100, 4OT

Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

North Carolina 72, Michigan 51

Miami 63, Penn St. 58

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Miami, Noon

Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Florida St., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

FAU 83, Stetson 73

FIU 77, Florida Gulf Coast 61

Mercer 73, Kennesaw St. 71

Arkansas 97, Cent. Arkansas 60

North Alabama 72, MVSU 58

Thursday’s Games

Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. 83, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64

Kansas St. 71, Albany (NY) 43

Oklahoma 74, Florida 67

Wichita St. 60, Oklahoma St. 51

Providence 72, Texas Tech 68

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Providence 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
UConn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Villanova 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Butler 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 78, Cent. Michigan 45

Villanova 71, Penn 56

Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63

Providence 72, Texas Tech 68

Friday’s Games

Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nyack College at Seton Hall, Noon

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Montana 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC Central 67, SC-Upstate 65

UNC-Asheville 65, The Citadel 58

Winthrop 82, Hartford 75

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.

Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Illinois 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Nebraska 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

Michigan St. 73, Louisville 64

NC State 104, Nebraska 100, 4OT

Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

North Carolina 72, Michigan 51

Miami 63, Penn St. 58

Friday’s Games

Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska at Indiana, Noon

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Davis 63, Pacific 57

Oregon 71, UC Riverside 65

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Merced at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

