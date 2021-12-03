On Air: Agency in Focus
The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
UCLA 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
California 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Colorado 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Arizona 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Utah 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Oregon 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Washington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 2 6 .250
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Arizona, ppd.

California 73, Oregon St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at Utah, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Boston U. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Army 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
American U. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Alabama 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Auburn 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Florida 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Mississippi 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
South Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Missouri 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 66, Missouri 45

Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Samford 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
ETSU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Wofford 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Mercer 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
VMI 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Southwestern (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. 71, Jarvis Christian 44

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
South Dakota 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Denver 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 114, Northland College 51

TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63

Wyoming 77, Denver 64

Friday’s Games

Minnesota-Morris at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Waldorf at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Calvary University at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UALR 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
BYU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Portland 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Pacific 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60, Utah St. 58

Friday’s Games

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 106, Schreiner 46

Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60

Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71

California Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Yellowstone Christian College at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Wiley at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Dixie St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

