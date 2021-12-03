Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48
Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.
James Madison 96, Eastern Mennonite 54
Towson 72, LIU 63
Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 8 p.m.
George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Wright St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|IUPUI
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Cleveland St. 72, N. Kentucky 58
Wright St. 86, Fort Wayne 73
Detroit 69, IUPUI 45
Green Bay 70, Robert Morris 58
Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 77
Youngstown St. 70, Milwaukee 68
Oakland at IUPUI, Noon
Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon
N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Harvard at UMass, Noon
Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Drake 73, Valparaiso 66
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
___
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60, Utah St. 58
Wyoming 77, Denver 64
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67
Towson 72, LIU 63
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments