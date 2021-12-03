On Air: Agency in Focus
The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Delaware 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Towson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hofstra 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48

Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

James Madison 96, Eastern Mennonite 54

Towson 72, LIU 63

Friday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
UAB 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
FAU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Rice 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71

Friday’s Games

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Cleveland St. 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Youngstown St. 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Green Bay 1 0 1.000 2 5 .286
Wright St. 1 0 1.000 2 5 .286
Detroit 1 0 1.000 1 6 .143
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
N. Kentucky 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Ill.-Chicago 0 1 .000 2 5 .286
IUPUI 0 1 .000 1 6 .143
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 6 .143
Robert Morris 0 1 .000 0 6 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland St. 72, N. Kentucky 58

Wright St. 86, Fort Wayne 73

Detroit 69, IUPUI 45

Green Bay 70, Robert Morris 58

Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 77

Youngstown St. 70, Milwaukee 68

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at IUPUI, Noon

Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon

N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Princeton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Brown 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Penn 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at UMass, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Manhattan 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Niagara 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Rider 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Marist 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Canisius 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Siena 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Buffalo 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Kent St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Howard 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
SC State 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Drake 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Bradley 1 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Evansville 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake 73, Valparaiso 66

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60, Utah St. 58

Wyoming 77, Denver 64

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
LIU 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67

Towson 72, LIU 63

Friday’s Games

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Belmont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

