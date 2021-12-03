On Air: Agency in Focus
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

NJIT 76, Saint Elizabeth 43

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
SMU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Temple 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at UMass, Noon

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon

George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.

UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Fordham at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Louisville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Boston College 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Virginia 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Syracuse 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Miami, Noon

Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 66, Missouri 45

North Florida 103, Edward Waters 57

Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65

Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Defiance at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63

Friday’s Games

Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Providence 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
UConn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Villanova 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Butler 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nyack College at Seton Hall, Noon

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

Fordham at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Montana 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Portland St. 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Montana St. 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
E. Washington 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Idaho St. 0 1 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado 77, Montana St. 75, OT

S. Utah 89, E. Washington 76

Portland St. 63, Idaho St. 55

Weber St. 67, N. Arizona 44

Montana 65, Sacramento St. 58

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56

Friday’s Games

Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.

Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Illinois 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Nebraska 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Friday’s Games

Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska at Indiana, Noon

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Maryland, Noon

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

California Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55

UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74

Friday’s Games

Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Merced at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

California Lutheran at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

