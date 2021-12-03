Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
NJIT 76, Saint Elizabeth 43
Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Insight by ProPricer: Emily Murphy, former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, former OFPP administrator, discuss what updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses.
Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Memphis at Mississippi, Noon
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Harvard at UMass, Noon
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon
George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.
UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Fordham at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Clemson at Miami, Noon
Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Florida St., 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Liberty 66, Missouri 45
North Florida 103, Edward Waters 57
Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65
Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Defiance at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.
Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63
Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.
Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Kansas vs. St. John’s at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Nyack College at Seton Hall, Noon
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.
Fordham at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Montana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
N. Colorado 77, Montana St. 75, OT
S. Utah 89, E. Washington 76
Portland St. 63, Idaho St. 55
Weber St. 67, N. Arizona 44
Montana 65, Sacramento St. 58
E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56
Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.
Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, Noon
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, Noon
Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
California Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55
UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74
Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Merced at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.
California Lutheran at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments