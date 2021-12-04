All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000 UCLA 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 California 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500 Colorado 1 1 .500 6 2 .750 Arizona 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Utah 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Oregon 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 Washington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Arizona St. 0 1 .000 2 6 .250 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at Utah, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Navy 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Boston U. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Army 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Colgate 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 American U. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Northeastern 74, Colgate 69

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Alabama 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Auburn 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Florida 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Mississippi 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 South Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Missouri 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Georgia 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.

Alabama vs. Gonzaga at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Samford 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Furman 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 ETSU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Wofford 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 VMI 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Mercer 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Furman 91, Coll. of Charleston 88, OT

VMI 90, Portland 82

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, New Orleans 67

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Southwestern (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Akron, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 South Dakota 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Denver 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 112, Minnesota-Morris 47

South Dakota 93, Waldorf 37

San Jose St. 76, North Dakota 51

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Calvary University at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Alabama 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Troy 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UALR 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, New Orleans 67

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Francisco 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 BYU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Portland 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Pacific 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 San Diego 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Friday’s Games

VMI 90, Portland 82

UC Santa Barbara 86, Pepperdine 74

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Alabama vs. Gonzaga at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Seattle 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 88, Rio Grande 58

New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 69

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Wiley at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Dixie St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

