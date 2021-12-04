On Air: Safe Money Radio
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
UCLA 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
California 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Colorado 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Arizona 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Utah 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Oregon 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Washington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 2 6 .250
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at Utah, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Boston U. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Army 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
American U. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Northeastern 74, Colgate 69

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Alabama 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Auburn 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Florida 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Mississippi 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
South Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Missouri 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.

Alabama vs. Gonzaga at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Samford 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
ETSU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Wofford 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VMI 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Mercer 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Furman 91, Coll. of Charleston 88, OT

VMI 90, Portland 82

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, New Orleans 67

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Southwestern (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Akron, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
South Dakota 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Denver 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 112, Minnesota-Morris 47

South Dakota 93, Waldorf 37

San Jose St. 76, North Dakota 51

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Calvary University at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas State 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UALR 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, New Orleans 67

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
BYU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Portland 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Pacific 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Friday’s Games

VMI 90, Portland 82

UC Santa Barbara 86, Pepperdine 74

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Alabama vs. Gonzaga at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 88, Rio Grande 58

New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 69

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Wiley at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Dixie St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

