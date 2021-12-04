Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|California
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington St., 6 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
California at Utah, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Northeastern 74, Colgate 69
Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.
American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.
NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Memphis at Mississippi, Noon
Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.
UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.
Alabama vs. Gonzaga at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Furman 91, Coll. of Charleston 88, OT
VMI 90, Portland 82
Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Lenoir-Rhyne at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, New Orleans 67
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Southwestern (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Akron, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
S. Dakota St. 112, Minnesota-Morris 47
South Dakota 93, Waldorf 37
San Jose St. 76, North Dakota 51
E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Calvary University at UMKC, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, New Orleans 67
Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.
Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
VMI 90, Portland 82
UC Santa Barbara 86, Pepperdine 74
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Alabama vs. Gonzaga at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.
UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Texas 88, Rio Grande 58
New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 69
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.
Wiley at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Saint Katherine at Dixie St., 8 p.m.
MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.
VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
