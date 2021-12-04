On Air: Safe Money Radio
December 4, 2021
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Delaware 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Towson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Northeastern 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Hofstra 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Furman 91, Coll. of Charleston 88, OT

Northeastern 74, Colgate 69

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
UAB 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
FAU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Rice 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 69

Saturday’s Games

George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

LSU-Shreveport at North Texas, 2 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Cleveland St. 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Youngstown St. 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Green Bay 1 0 1.000 2 5 .286
Wright St. 1 0 1.000 2 5 .286
Detroit 1 0 1.000 1 6 .143
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
N. Kentucky 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Ill.-Chicago 0 1 .000 2 5 .286
IUPUI 0 1 .000 1 6 .143
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 6 .143
Robert Morris 0 1 .000 0 6 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at IUPUI, Noon

Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon

N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Princeton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Brown 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Penn 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Columbia 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell 92, Coppin St. 77

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at UMass, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Manhattan 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Fairfield 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
St. Peter’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Niagara 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Quinnipiac 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Marist 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Rider 0 1 .000 3 7 .300
Canisius 0 1 .000 2 6 .250
Siena 0 1 .000 2 6 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Fairfield 74, Canisius 68

Iona 80, Rider 54

Monmouth (NJ) 57, Niagara 49

St. Peter’s 69, Quinnipiac 59

Manhattan 77, Siena 72, OT

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Buffalo 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Kent St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Howard 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
SC State 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell 92, Coppin St. 77

SC State 65, South Florida 64

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Drake 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Bradley 1 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Evansville 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 63, Tulsa 58

San Jose St. 76, North Dakota 51

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
LIU 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 111, Bryant 44

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Belmont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

