Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Furman 91, Coll. of Charleston 88, OT
Northeastern 74, Colgate 69
Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 69
George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
LSU-Shreveport at North Texas, 2 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Wright St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|IUPUI
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Oakland at IUPUI, Noon
Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon
N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Cornell 92, Coppin St. 77
Harvard at UMass, Noon
Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fairfield
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|St. Peter’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Niagara
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rider
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Siena
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Fairfield 74, Canisius 68
Iona 80, Rider 54
Monmouth (NJ) 57, Niagara 49
St. Peter’s 69, Quinnipiac 59
Manhattan 77, Siena 72, OT
Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Akron, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Cornell 92, Coppin St. 77
SC State 65, South Florida 64
NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.
Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Boise St. 63, Tulsa 58
San Jose St. 76, North Dakota 51
San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Houston 111, Bryant 44
Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
