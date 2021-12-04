On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 4, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NJIT 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Hartford 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.

        Insight by ProPricer: Emily Murphy, former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, former OFPP administrator, discuss what updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
SMU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Temple 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

SC State 65, South Florida 64

        Read more: Sports News

Houston 111, Bryant 44

Boise St. 63, Tulsa 58

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMass 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at UMass, Noon

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon

George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.

UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Fordham at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Louisville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Syracuse 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 2 6 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Boston College 73, Notre Dame 57

Virginia 57, Pittsburgh 56

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Miami, Noon

Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Defiance at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas 95, St. John’s 75

Texas 88, Rio Grande 58

Saturday’s Games

Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Providence 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
UConn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Villanova 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Butler 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas 95, St. John’s 75

Saturday’s Games

Nyack College at Seton Hall, Noon

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, Noon

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

Fordham at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Montana 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
S. Utah 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Portland St. 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Montana St. 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
E. Washington 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Idaho St. 0 1 .000 1 6 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Friday’s Games

NC A&T 97, Carver 55

Presbyterian 90, Bob Jones 61

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.

Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Illinois 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Iowa 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Northwestern 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Nebraska 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Rutgers 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Illinois 86, Rutgers 51

Purdue 77, Iowa 70

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska at Indiana, Noon

Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern at Maryland, Noon

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 87, Benedictine at Mesa 59

UC Irvine 86, Bethesda 54

UC Santa Barbara 86, Pepperdine 74

Saturday’s Games

UC Merced at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

California Lutheran at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|29 I/ITSEC 2021
11|29 AWS re: Invent
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights