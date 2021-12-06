All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 8 0 1.000 UCLA 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Arizona 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000 Utah 1 1 .500 6 2 .750 Washington St. 1 1 .500 6 2 .750 Colorado 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 California 1 1 .500 4 5 .444 Arizona St. 1 1 .500 3 6 .333 Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 Oregon 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

Sunday’s Games

UCLA 2, Washington 0

Arizona 90, Oregon St. 65

Utah 66, California 58

Arizona St. 69, Oregon 67, OT

Tuesday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Navy 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Boston U. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Army 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Colgate 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 American U. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Sunday’s Games

NJIT 90, Lafayette 86, 2OT

Monday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SUNY-Purchase at Army, 6 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 LSU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Auburn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Florida 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Mississippi 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 South Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Missouri 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Georgia 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 81, Mississippi St. 76

South Carolina 80, Georgetown 67

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Furman 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Samford 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 ETSU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Wofford 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 VMI 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Mercer 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

Sunday’s Games

Wofford 88, Kennesaw St. 62

Belmont 85, Samford 73

VMI 89, Seattle 82

Chattanooga 85, Lipscomb 64

Monday’s Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 8 .111 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Sunday’s Games

SE Louisiana 72, Troy 68

Tuesday’s Games

Champion Christian College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 6 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

Sunday’s Games

UCF 81, Bethune-Cookman 45

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 South Dakota 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UMKC 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Denver 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois 97, Cent. Michigan 70

Texas State 71, Denver 58

Tuesday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Texas State 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Troy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 UALR 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

Sunday’s Games

Texas State 71, Denver 58

SE Louisiana 72, Troy 68

Monday’s Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Carver at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Francisco 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Portland 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 San Diego 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Pacific 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 52, Cal Poly 51

Monday’s Games

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Seattle 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Lamar 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

Sunday’s Games

Lamar 67, Our Lady of the Lake 64

VMI 89, Seattle 82

Charleston Southern 59, Tarleton St. 57

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southwestern Assemblies of God at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Seattle at UNLV, 10 p.m.

