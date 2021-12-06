On Air: For Your Benefit
The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Delaware 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Towson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Hofstra 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Northeastern 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

Delaware 70, UMBC 60

Monday’s Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UAB 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marshall 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Rice 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

FAU 76, North Florida 41

Tuesday’s Games

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach Atlantic at FAU, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Detroit 2 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 64, Ill.-Chicago 56

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Princeton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Yale 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Penn 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Cornell 122, Keuka 64

Brown 79, Sacred Heart 66

Monday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Iona 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Marist 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
Siena 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Niagara 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 79, Canisius 65

Fairfield 81, Niagara 71

Quinnipiac 90, Manhattan 73

Marist 79, Rider 67

Siena 60, St. Peter’s 58

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Toledo 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Kent St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Buffalo 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois 97, Cent. Michigan 70

Valparaiso 71, W. Michigan 60

E. Michigan 79, Northwood (MI) 57

Monday’s Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Howard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
SC State 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Monday’s Games

Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Drake 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 60, N. Iowa 52

Valparaiso 71, W. Michigan 60

Drake 74, St. Thomas (MN) 64

Tuesday’s Games

Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.

East-West at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
LIU 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Brown 79, Sacred Heart 66

Hartford 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 55

Cincinnati 73, Bryant 58

Tuesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Belmont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay 98, Milligan 55

Belmont 85, Samford 73

Monday’s Games

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

