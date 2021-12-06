Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Delaware 70, UMBC 60
Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Insight by ProPricer: Emily Murphy, former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, former OFPP administrator, discuss what updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses.
Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
FAU 76, North Florida 41
Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Palm Beach Atlantic at FAU, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Detroit 64, Ill.-Chicago 56
Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Bible at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Cornell 122, Keuka 64
Brown 79, Sacred Heart 66
Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Monmouth (NJ) 79, Canisius 65
Fairfield 81, Niagara 71
Quinnipiac 90, Manhattan 73
Marist 79, Rider 67
Siena 60, St. Peter’s 58
Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
W. Illinois 97, Cent. Michigan 70
Valparaiso 71, W. Michigan 60
E. Michigan 79, Northwood (MI) 57
Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Richmond 60, N. Iowa 52
Valparaiso 71, W. Michigan 60
Drake 74, St. Thomas (MN) 64
Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.
East-West at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Seattle at UNLV, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Brown 79, Sacred Heart 66
Hartford 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 55
Cincinnati 73, Bryant 58
Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.
Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Austin Peay 98, Milligan 55
Belmont 85, Samford 73
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments