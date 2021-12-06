All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 NJIT 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Maine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

Sunday’s Games

Delaware 70, UMBC 60

NJIT 90, Lafayette 86, 2OT

Hartford 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 55

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 SMU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Temple 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

Sunday’s Games

UCF 81, Bethune-Cookman 45

Kansas St. 65, Wichita St. 59

Cincinnati 73, Bryant 58

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Davidson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Dayton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UMass 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Fordham 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Richmond 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 VCU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 George Mason 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 La Salle 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 60, N. Iowa 52

St. John’s 83, Fordham 69

Tuesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Miami 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625 Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 NC State 0 1 .000 6 2 .750 Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 6 3 .667 Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 2 6 .250

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina 79, Georgia Tech 62

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Liberty 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Sunday’s Games

FAU 76, North Florida 41

Wofford 88, Kennesaw St. 62

Bellarmine 92, Defiance 43

North Alabama 103, Carver 40

Chattanooga 85, Lipscomb 64

Monday’s Games

Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

Sunday’s Games

Xavier 77, Oklahoma St. 71

Kansas St. 65, Wichita St. 59

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Providence 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 UConn 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 DePaul 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Villanova 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Butler 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 80, Georgetown 67

Xavier 77, Oklahoma St. 71

St. John’s 83, Fordham 69

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 0 1.000 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625 N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 5 5 .500 Montana 1 1 .500 5 4 .556 Montana St. 1 1 .500 5 4 .556 N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 5 .444 Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 4 .429 E. Washington 0 1 .000 4 4 .500 Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375 Idaho 0 1 .000 1 7 .125 Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 7 .125

Tuesday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern 59, Tarleton St. 57

Monday’s Games

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbia International at Campbell, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Guilford at High Point, 7 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Purdue 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000 Indiana 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Illinois 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Northwestern 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Iowa 0 1 .000 7 1 .875 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Michigan 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Maryland 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Nebraska 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Penn St. 0 1 .000 4 4 .500 Rutgers 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern 67, Maryland 61

Minnesota 81, Mississippi St. 76

Ohio St. 76, Penn St. 64

Monday’s Games

Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 52, Cal Poly 51

UC Santa Barbara 87, California Lutheran 66

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bethesda at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

