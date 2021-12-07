Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Towson 73, Kent St. 58
Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Palm Beach Atlantic at FAU, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Bible at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Colgate 89, Columbia 61
Harvard 74, Babson 64
Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Towson 73, Kent St. 58
Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Morgan St. 77, Millersville 71
Liberty 96, Delaware St. 60
The Citadel 80, NC Central 67
Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Carver at NC Central, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.
East-West at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
New Mexico St. 78, New Mexico 76, OT
Pepperdine 82, San Jose St. 69
Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Seattle vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.
Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.
LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Morehead St. 71, Presbyterian 66
E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Comments