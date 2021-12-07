On Air: Federal Insights
The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Delaware 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Towson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Hofstra 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Northeastern 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Towson 73, Kent St. 58

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UAB 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marshall 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Rice 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach Atlantic at FAU, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Detroit 2 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Princeton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Yale 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Penn 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Monday’s Games

Colgate 89, Columbia 61

Harvard 74, Babson 64

Tuesday’s Games

Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Iona 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Marist 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
Siena 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Niagara 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Toledo 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Kent St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Buffalo 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Towson 73, Kent St. 58

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Howard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
SC State 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. 77, Millersville 71

Liberty 96, Delaware St. 60

The Citadel 80, NC Central 67

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carver at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Drake 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.

East-West at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. 78, New Mexico 76, OT

Pepperdine 82, San Jose St. 69

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Seattle vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
LIU 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Belmont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. 71, Presbyterian 66

Tuesday’s Games

E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

