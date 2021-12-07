On Air: Federal Insights
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Maine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
SMU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Temple 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 77, Alcorn St. 45

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UMass 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
VCU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
La Salle 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Miami 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 2 6 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Liberty 96, Delaware St. 60

Tuesday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Asbury vs. Bellarmine at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
West Virginia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
TCU 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
UConn 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marquette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Villanova 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Butler 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 4 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Montana 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Montana St. 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
E. Washington 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 1 .000 1 7 .125
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. 71, Presbyterian 66

Tuesday’s Games

Columbia International at Campbell, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Guilford at High Point, 7 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Indiana 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Illinois 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Minnesota 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Iowa 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Michigan 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Maryland 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Nebraska 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Penn St. 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Rutgers 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Illinois 87, Iowa 83

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bethesda at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

