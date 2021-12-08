On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
UCLA 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Arizona 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Utah 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Washington St. 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Colorado 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
California 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Oregon 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 80, E. Kentucky 68

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Boston U. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Army 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
American U. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Army 97, SUNY-Purchase 40

George Mason 71, Navy 65

Princeton 82, Bucknell 69

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Auburn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Mississippi 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Missouri 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia 69, Jacksonville 58

Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64

Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52, OT

Missouri 72, E. Illinois 44

Temple 72, Vanderbilt 68, OT

Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Samford 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
ETSU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
VMI 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Mercer 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winthrop 85, Furman 80

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston Baptist 84, Champion Christian College 67

Wednesday’s Games

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls at MVSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 69, Florida A&M 55

Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64

Wednesday’s Games

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Nicholls at MVSU, 8 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Southern U., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
South Dakota 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Denver 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Colorado 74, South Dakota 69

Montana St. 68, N. Dakota St. 49

California Baptist 89, North Dakota 71

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Troy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Carver at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Portland 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Diego 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara 88, Mount St. Mary’s 77

Loyola Marymount 60, Tulsa 55

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tarleton St. 84, Dallas Christian 65

California Baptist 89, North Dakota 71

Wednesday’s Games

Southwestern Assemblies of God at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

