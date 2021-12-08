All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Cal 80, E. Kentucky 68
Wednesday’s Games
E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Tuesday’s Games
Army 97, SUNY-Purchase 40
George Mason 71, Navy 65
Princeton 82, Bucknell 69
Wednesday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
Georgia 69, Jacksonville 58
Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64
Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52, OT
Missouri 72, E. Illinois 44
Temple 72, Vanderbilt 68, OT
Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66
Wednesday’s Games
North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Tuesday’s Games
Winthrop 85, Furman 80
Wednesday’s Games
Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.
Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Tuesday’s Games
Houston Baptist 84, Champion Christian College 67
Wednesday’s Games
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Nicholls at MVSU, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Florida Gulf Coast 69, Florida A&M 55
Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64
Wednesday’s Games
Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Nicholls at MVSU, 8 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson at Southern U., 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Colorado 74, South Dakota 69
Montana St. 68, N. Dakota St. 49
California Baptist 89, North Dakota 71
Wednesday’s Games
S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Carver at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Santa Clara 88, Mount St. Mary’s 77
Loyola Marymount 60, Tulsa 55
Wednesday’s Games
Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tarleton St. 84, Dallas Christian 65
California Baptist 89, North Dakota 71
Wednesday’s Games
Southwestern Assemblies of God at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Seattle vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.
