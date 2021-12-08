On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Delaware 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Towson 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Hofstra 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Northeastern 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison 52, Virginia 49

Northeastern 82, UMass 76

Old Dominion 74, William & Mary 59

Coll. of Charleston 86, Tulane 72

Wednesday’s Games

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Moravian at Delaware, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UAB 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marshall 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Rice 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Old Dominion 74, William & Mary 59

Kansas 78, UTEP 52

Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach Atlantic at FAU, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Detroit 2 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 73, Oakland 72

Wednesday’s Games

Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Princeton 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Yale 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Penn 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brown 76, Merrimack 56

Princeton 82, Bucknell 69

Yale 71, Albany (NY) 52

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Iona 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Marist 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
Siena 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Niagara 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Toledo 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Kent St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Buffalo 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 73, Oakland 72

Toledo 67, Bradley 65

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Howard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
SC State 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carver at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Drake 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo 67, Bradley 65

Valparaiso 101, East-West 58

Loyola Chicago 88, Roosevelt 49

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNLV 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 48

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Seattle vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
LIU 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island 72, Sacred Heart 62

La Salle 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 55

Brown 76, Merrimack 56

Santa Clara 88, Mount St. Mary’s 77

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Belmont 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Missouri 72, E. Illinois 44

Belmont 64, Saint Louis 59

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

