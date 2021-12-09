On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
UCLA 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Arizona 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Washington St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Colorado 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Utah 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
California 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Oregon 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 60, E. Washington 57

TCU 76, Utah 62

Arizona 94, Wyoming 65

California 72, Idaho St. 46

Washington St. 94, Weber St. 60

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Navy 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Army 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
American U. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

American U. 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73

Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62

Delaware 68, Lafayette 58

Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59

St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71

Thursday’s Games

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

American U. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Auburn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Mississippi 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Georgia 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 85, North Florida 55

Friday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Samford 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Wofford 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
ETSU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Furman 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mercer 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
VMI 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73

Samford 74, Alabama St. 64

Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70

W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Nicholls 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, McNeese St. 68

Texas A&M-CC 75, Rio Grande 69

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Samford 74, Alabama St. 64

North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45

Arkansas St. 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 73

Thursday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Nicholls at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Southern U., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
South Dakota 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Denver 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84

Drake 78, Nebraska-Omaha 70

Thursday’s Games

Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Troy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UALR 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern 85, Carver 43

Louisiana-Monroe 89, Louisiana College 68

Missouri St. 81, UALR 55

Arkansas St. 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 73

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, McNeese St. 68

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon

Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Philander Smith at UALR, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Portland 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
San Diego 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

BYU 82, Utah St. 71

San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

California Lutheran at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tarleton St. 81, Southwestern Assemblies of God 75

Texas A&M-CC 75, Rio Grande 69

S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 56

UNLV 76, Seattle 56

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

