Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Colorado 60, E. Washington 57
TCU 76, Utah 62
Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.
Arizona 94, Wyoming 65
California 72, Idaho St. 46
Washington St. 94, Weber St. 60
Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.
Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
American U. 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73
Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62
Delaware 68, Lafayette 58
Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59
St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71
Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
American U. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Florida 85, North Florida 55
Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.
Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.
LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.
TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73
Samford 74, Alabama St. 64
Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70
W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT
Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Louisiana-Lafayette 83, McNeese St. 68
Texas A&M-CC 75, Rio Grande 69
Nicholls at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Samford 74, Alabama St. 64
North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45
Arkansas St. 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 73
Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Nicholls at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson at Southern U., 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84
Drake 78, Nebraska-Omaha 70
Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Georgia Southern 85, Carver 43
Louisiana-Monroe 89, Louisiana College 68
Missouri St. 81, UALR 55
Arkansas St. 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 73
Louisiana-Lafayette 83, McNeese St. 68
Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon
Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Philander Smith at UALR, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
BYU 82, Utah St. 71
San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 63
Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.
California Lutheran at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Tarleton St. 81, Southwestern Assemblies of God 75
Texas A&M-CC 75, Rio Grande 69
S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 56
UNLV 76, Seattle 56
Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.
Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments