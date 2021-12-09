Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Delaware 68, Lafayette 58
Stony Brook 79, Hofstra 62
Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.
Ohio St. 85, Towson 74
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Moravian at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
FAU 84, Palm Beach Atlantic 63
Marshall 100, Bluefield 57
Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon
FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.
UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.
Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62
Robert Morris 99, Lancaster Bible 51
Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77
SIU-Edwardsville 80, Fort Wayne 59
Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Quinnipiac 72, Dartmouth 69
Saint Joseph’s 78, Penn 71
Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60
Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.
Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Marist 64, Binghamton 51
Quinnipiac 72, Dartmouth 69
E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58
Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59
N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62
St. Francis Brooklyn 71, St. Peter’s 60
Monmouth (NJ) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Xavier 96, Ball St. 50
E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58
Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77
Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67
Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.
St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62
Md.-Eastern Shore 102, Clarks Summit 58
Carver at NC Central, 7 p.m.
SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
SE Missouri 75, Evansville 73
Missouri St. 81, UALR 55
Drake 78, Nebraska-Omaha 70
Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
BYU 82, Utah St. 71
Montana 66, Air Force 48
Arizona 94, Wyoming 65
UNLV 76, Seattle 56
San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56
San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 63
Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.
Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.
Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
American U. 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73
Penn St. 74, Wagner 54
St. Francis Brooklyn 71, St. Peter’s 60
Bryant 76, New Hampshire 59
LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.
American U. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT
SE Missouri 75, Evansville 73
SIU-Edwardsville 80, Fort Wayne 59
IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments