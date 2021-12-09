On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Delaware 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Towson 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Hofstra 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 68, Lafayette 58

Stony Brook 79, Hofstra 62

Ohio St. 85, Towson 74

Thursday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Moravian at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UAB 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Rice 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

FAU 84, Palm Beach Atlantic 63

Marshall 100, Bluefield 57

Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon

FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Detroit 2 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 7 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62

Robert Morris 99, Lancaster Bible 51

Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77

SIU-Edwardsville 80, Fort Wayne 59

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Brown 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Penn 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac 72, Dartmouth 69

Saint Joseph’s 78, Penn 71

Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Iona 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Marist 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Siena 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Niagara 0 2 .000 3 6 .333
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 8 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marist 64, Binghamton 51

Quinnipiac 72, Dartmouth 69

E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58

Fairfield 74, Holy Cross 59

N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62

St. Francis Brooklyn 71, St. Peter’s 60

Thursday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Ohio 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Akron 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Buffalo 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Kent St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 96, Ball St. 50

E. Michigan 60, Niagara 58

Youngstown St. 84, Cent. Michigan 77

Buffalo 77, W. Kentucky 67

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Howard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
SC State 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 102, Clarks Summit 58

Thursday’s Games

Carver at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Drake 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

SE Missouri 75, Evansville 73

Missouri St. 81, UALR 55

Drake 78, Nebraska-Omaha 70

Friday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UNLV 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

BYU 82, Utah St. 71

Montana 66, Air Force 48

Arizona 94, Wyoming 65

UNLV 76, Seattle 56

San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56

San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
LIU 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

American U. 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 73

Penn St. 74, Wagner 54

St. Francis Brooklyn 71, St. Peter’s 60

Bryant 76, New Hampshire 59

Thursday’s Games

LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

American U. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Belmont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT

SE Missouri 75, Evansville 73

SIU-Edwardsville 80, Fort Wayne 59

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

