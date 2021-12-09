Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Marist 64, Binghamton 51
Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62
Stony Brook 79, Hofstra 62
Bryant 76, New Hampshire 59
Georgetown 100, UMBC 71
Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.
Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
SUNY-Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
SMU 77, Dayton 69
Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62
Saint Joseph’s 78, Penn 71
St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71
VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52
SMU 77, Dayton 69
LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.
UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.
Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.
VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Miami 76, Lipscomb 59
Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60
Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon
Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.
Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.
LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Florida 85, North Florida 55
Miami 76, Lipscomb 59
North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45
VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52
Asbury vs. Bellarmine at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.
Midway at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Voorhees at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
West Virginia 56, UConn 53
TCU 76, Utah 62
Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63
Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.
Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.
TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Xavier 96, Ball St. 50
West Virginia 56, UConn 53
Georgetown 100, UMBC 71
Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63
Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon
BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.
UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Colorado 60, E. Washington 57
Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84
Montana 66, Air Force 48
S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 56
California 72, Idaho St. 46
Washington St. 94, Weber St. 60
Yellowstone Christian College at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Montana St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73
Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Carver vs. Winthrop at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Penn St. 74, Wagner 54
Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59
Michigan St. 75, Minnesota 67
Ohio St. 85, Towson 74
Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., Noon
Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.
Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Long Beach St. 102, Bethesda 69
San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56
Hawaii 88, Hawaii Pacific 52
CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.
UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Life Pacific College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.
