The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marist 64, Binghamton 51

Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62

Stony Brook 79, Hofstra 62

Bryant 76, New Hampshire 59

Georgetown 100, UMBC 71

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

SUNY-Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
East Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Temple 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

SMU 77, Dayton 69

Friday’s Games

Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UMass 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
VCU 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62

Saint Joseph’s 78, Penn 71

St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71

VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52

SMU 77, Dayton 69

Thursday’s Games

LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Miami 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 76, Lipscomb 59

Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60

Thursday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
North Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 85, North Florida 55

Miami 76, Lipscomb 59

North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45

VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52

Thursday’s Games

Asbury vs. Bellarmine at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Midway at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Voorhees at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia 56, UConn 53

TCU 76, Utah 62

Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UConn 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
St. John’s 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Butler 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 96, Ball St. 50

West Virginia 56, UConn 53

Georgetown 100, UMBC 71

Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Montana 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Montana St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
E. Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 1 .000 2 7 .222
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 60, E. Washington 57

Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84

Montana 66, Air Force 48

S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 56

California 72, Idaho St. 46

Washington St. 94, Weber St. 60

Friday’s Games

Yellowstone Christian College at Montana, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Montana St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
High Point 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Radford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73

Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70

Thursday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Carver vs. Winthrop at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Purdue 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Indiana 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Minnesota 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 2 .778
Maryland 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Penn St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Rutgers 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. 74, Wagner 54

Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59

Michigan St. 75, Minnesota 67

Ohio St. 85, Towson 74

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., Noon

Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 102, Bethesda 69

San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Hawaii Pacific 52

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

