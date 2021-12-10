Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Hampton 54, William & Mary 53
Moravian at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.
Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon
FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., ppd.
UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.
UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Millsaps at UAB, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Kent St. 69, Detroit 52
IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.
Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83
Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.
Buffalo State at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Nyack College at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.
Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Kent St. 69, Detroit 52
St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Indiana-Kokomo at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
NC Central 102, Carver 50
SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
New Mexico 87, Denver 67
Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.
Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.
Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Fordham 73, LIU 57
Gonzaga 80, Merrimack 55
St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.
American U. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Merrimack at Indiana, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments