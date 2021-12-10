On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Delaware 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Towson 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Hofstra 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Elon 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Hampton 54, William & Mary 53

Friday’s Games

Moravian at Delaware, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Saturday’s Games

Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UAB 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Rice 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon

FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., ppd.

UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Millsaps at UAB, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Detroit 2 0 1.000 2 7 .222
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Kent St. 69, Detroit 52

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alice Lloyd at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Brown 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Penn 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Marist 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Siena 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Niagara 0 2 .000 3 6 .333
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 8 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83

Saturday’s Games

Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo State at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Nyack College at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.

Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Ohio 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Akron 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Buffalo 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Thursday’s Games

Kent St. 69, Detroit 52

Saturday’s Games

St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana-Kokomo at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Howard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
NC Central 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
SC State 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 102, Carver 50

Friday’s Games

SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Drake 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Utah St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
New Mexico 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Boise St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UNLV 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico 87, Denver 67

Friday’s Games

Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
LIU 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Fordham 73, LIU 57

Gonzaga 80, Merrimack 55

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

American U. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack at Indiana, Noon

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Belmont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding