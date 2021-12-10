All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NJIT 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Maine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

SUNY-Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 East Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 SMU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Temple 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

Friday’s Games

Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Davidson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Fordham 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Dayton 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UMass 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Richmond 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 VCU 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

Thursday’s Games

Fordham 73, LIU 57

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Miami 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600 Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556 Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 NC State 0 1 .000 7 2 .778 Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 3 .700 Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 3 .625 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 3 6 .333

Thursday’s Games

NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48

Pittsburgh 71, Colgate 68

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon

Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 North Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Liberty 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 North Florida 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Thursday’s Games

Bellarmine 87, Asbury 55

Friday’s Games

Midway at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Voorhees at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Kansas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 64, Texas 60

Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Providence 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Xavier 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 DePaul 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 UConn 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Butler 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 64, Texas 60

St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colgate at St. John’s, Noon

Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Montana 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Montana St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 5 .444 Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 4 .429 E. Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375 Idaho 0 1 .000 2 7 .222 Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

Friday’s Games

Yellowstone Christian College at Montana, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Montana St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 High Point 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Radford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

Thursday’s Games

Hampton 54, William & Mary 53

Friday’s Games

SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Carver vs. Winthrop at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889 Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Northwestern 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Purdue 1 1 .500 8 1 .889 Indiana 1 1 .500 7 2 .778 Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 4 .556 Minnesota 0 1 .000 7 1 .875 Iowa 0 2 .000 7 3 .700 Maryland 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Penn St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers 70, Purdue 68

Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., Noon

Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack at Indiana, Noon

Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Hawaii Pacific 52

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

