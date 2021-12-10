Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.
Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
SUNY-Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Fordham 73, LIU 57
New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.
UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.
Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.
VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48
Pittsburgh 71, Colgate 68
DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon
Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.
Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.
LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon
Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Bellarmine 87, Asbury 55
Midway at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Voorhees at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
Seton Hall 64, Texas 60
Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.
Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.
TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Seton Hall 64, Texas 60
St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83
DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon
BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.
UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Colgate at St. John’s, Noon
Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Yellowstone Christian College at Montana, 5 p.m.
E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Montana St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Hampton 54, William & Mary 53
SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Carver vs. Winthrop at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Rutgers 70, Purdue 68
Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53
Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., Noon
Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.
Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Indiana, Noon
Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Hawaii 88, Hawaii Pacific 52
CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.
UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Life Pacific College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.
