Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 10:06 am
6 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Vermont 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

SUNY-Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
East Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UCF 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Temple 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UMass 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
VCU 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

Fordham 73, LIU 57

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Miami 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 3 6 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48

Pittsburgh 71, Colgate 68

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon

Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
North Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Thursday’s Games

Bellarmine 87, Asbury 55

Friday’s Games

Midway at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Voorhees at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Kansas 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
TCU 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 64, Texas 60

Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Xavier 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UConn 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
St. John’s 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Butler 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 64, Texas 60

St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colgate at St. John’s, Noon

Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Montana 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Montana St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
E. Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 1 .000 2 7 .222
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Yellowstone Christian College at Montana, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Montana St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
High Point 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Radford 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Hampton 54, William & Mary 53

Friday’s Games

SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Carver vs. Winthrop at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Michigan St. 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Ohio St. 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Indiana 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Minnesota 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Maryland 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Penn St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers 70, Purdue 68

Iowa St. 73, Iowa 53

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., Noon

Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack at Indiana, Noon

Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 88, Hawaii Pacific 52

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

