The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
UCLA 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Arizona 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Washington St. 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Colorado 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Utah 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
California 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Oregon 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado 65, Milwaukee 54

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.

Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Navy 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Army 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
American U. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Army 66, NJIT 49

Saturday’s Games

Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

American U. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colgate at St. John’s, Noon

Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Auburn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Florida 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Mississippi 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Georgia 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Friday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 69, Vanderbilt 58

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon

Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Samford 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Wofford 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
ETSU 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mercer 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
VMI 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Friday’s Games

Furman 73, Appalachian St. 65

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Wesleyan at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Nicholls 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Blue Mountain at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 97, Prairie View 60

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
South Dakota 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMKC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Denver 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 68, CS Northridge 54

UMKC 64, Green Bay 55

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Troy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Furman 73, Appalachian St. 65

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon

Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Philander Smith at UALR, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Southwestern (TX) at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erskine at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
San Diego 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

California Lutheran at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

