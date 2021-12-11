Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Towson 89, Coppin St. 75
Jacksonville 77, UNC-Wilmington 48
Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.
Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56
James Madison 79, Radford 70
North Carolina 80, Elon 63
Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 69
E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT
Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., ppd.
UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73
North Texas 66, UMass 57
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69
Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73
VCU 75, Old Dominion 66
W. Kentucky 71, Mississippi 48
Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75
UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Millsaps at UAB, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Centre at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64
Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65
Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43
Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Robert Morris 74
Alice Lloyd at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
La Salle 76, Penn 74
Princeton 84, Lafayette 73
Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62
Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59
Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Siena 72, Holy Cross 59
Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47
Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43
Utah 96, Manhattan 62
Buffalo State at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Nyack College at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.
Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Buffalo 100, St. John Fisher 58
Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64
E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT
Ohio 55, Stetson 45
Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67
Richmond 72, Toledo 69
Indiana-Kokomo at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61
Towson 89, Coppin St. 75
Longwood 93, Morgan St. 55
Md.-Eastern Shore 79, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 43
Wichita St. 71, Norfolk St. 58
Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.
SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67
Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT
Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65
Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71
Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60
Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Quincy at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63
UNLV 95, Hartford 78
San Jose St. 78, Pacific 66
Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55
Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50
Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62
UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61
Providence 68, CCSU 53
American U. 72, Mount St. Mary’s 66, OT
Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78
Merrimack at Indiana, Noon
United States Merchant Marine Academy at LIU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.
CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Medgar Evers College at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65
North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84
Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72
Butler 66, E. Illinois 54
ETSU 82, Morehead St. 75
Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75
UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments