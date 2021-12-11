Trending:
The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Delaware 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Towson 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Hofstra 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Elon 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson 89, Coppin St. 75

Jacksonville 77, UNC-Wilmington 48

Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56

James Madison 79, Radford 70

North Carolina 80, Elon 63

Sunday’s Games

Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UAB 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
North Texas 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
FAU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Rice 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Charlotte 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT

Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67

Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., ppd.

UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73

North Texas 66, UMass 57

Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69

Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73

VCU 75, Old Dominion 66

W. Kentucky 71, Mississippi 48

Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75

Sunday’s Games

UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Millsaps at UAB, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Centre at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Detroit 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 7 .222
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 7 .222
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 3 6 .333
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 8 .111
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64

Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65

Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43

Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Robert Morris 74

Sunday’s Games

Alice Lloyd at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle 76, Penn 74

Princeton 84, Lafayette 73

Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62

Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59

Sunday’s Games

Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Niagara 0 2 .000 3 6 .333
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Siena 72, Holy Cross 59

Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47

Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43

Utah 96, Manhattan 62

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo State at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Nyack College at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.

Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 100, St. John Fisher 58

Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64

E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT

Ohio 55, Stetson 45

Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67

Richmond 72, Toledo 69

Sunday’s Games

Indiana-Kokomo at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Howard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NC Central 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SC State 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61

Towson 89, Coppin St. 75

Longwood 93, Morgan St. 55

Md.-Eastern Shore 79, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 43

Wichita St. 71, Norfolk St. 58

Tuesday’s Games

Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67

Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT

Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65

Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71

Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60

Monday’s Games

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Quincy at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Utah St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
New Mexico 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UNLV 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63

UNLV 95, Hartford 78

San Jose St. 78, Pacific 66

Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55

Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50

Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62

Sunday’s Games

UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
LIU 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61

Providence 68, CCSU 53

American U. 72, Mount St. Mary’s 66, OT

Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack at Indiana, Noon

Monday’s Games

United States Merchant Marine Academy at LIU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Medgar Evers College at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Belmont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65

North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84

Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72

Butler 66, E. Illinois 54

ETSU 82, Morehead St. 75

Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75

Sunday’s Games

UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

