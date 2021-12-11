Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Duquesne 64, New Hampshire 62
Mass.-Lowell 109, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 45
Binghamton 79, SUNY-Oneonta 55
Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47
UNLV 95, Hartford 78
Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78
Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59
NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Keene State at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.
CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Saint Joseph’s 68, Temple 49
Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65
UCF 83, NC A&T 68
Wichita St. 71, Norfolk St. 58
Xavier 83, Cincinnati 63
Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.
Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Duquesne 64, New Hampshire 62
Saint Joseph’s 68, Temple 49
La Salle 76, Penn 74
UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64
North Texas 66, UMass 57
Saint Louis 79, Boston College 68
Richmond 72, Toledo 69
VCU 75, Old Dominion 66
Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Georgetown 79, Syracuse 75
Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT
Saint Louis 79, Boston College 68
Notre Dame 66, Kentucky 62
LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53
Wake Forest 79, SC-Upstate 53
North Carolina 80, Elon 63
Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon
Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Kennesaw St. 80, Voorhees 56
North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84
Jacksonville 77, UNC-Wilmington 48
Ohio 55, Stetson 45
Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69
Stephen F. Austin 63, Liberty 51
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Robert Morris 74
Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
LaGrange at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Johnson (FL) at Stetson, 7 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
___
Oklahoma 88, Arkansas 66
Kansas 102, Missouri 65
TCU 68, Texas A&M 64
Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
Georgetown 79, Syracuse 75
Creighton 83, BYU 71
Providence 68, CCSU 53
Butler 66, E. Illinois 54
UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64
Xavier 83, Cincinnati 63
UCLA 67, Marquette 56
Colgate at St. John’s, Noon
Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
E. Washington 76, North Dakota 60
S. Utah 100, Saint Katherine 61
South Dakota 76, N. Arizona 71, OT
Weber St. 82, Maine-Fort Kent 36
Montana St. 72, St. Thomas (MN) 65
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61
UCF 83, NC A&T 68
UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 72
Longwood 93, Morgan St. 55
James Madison 79, Radford 70
Winthrop 83, Carver 52
Wake Forest 79, SC-Upstate 53
Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Carolina University at Longwood, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Auburn 99, Nebraska 68
Ohio St. 73, Wisconsin 55
Michigan St. 80, Penn St. 64
Arizona 83, Illinois 79
Minnesota 75, Michigan 65
Merrimack at Indiana, Noon
Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 59
Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55
Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Life Pacific College 59
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
