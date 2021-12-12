On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
UCLA 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Arizona 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Colorado 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Utah 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Washington St. 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
California 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
Stanford 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Oregon 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 77, Washington St. 74

Arizona 83, Illinois 79

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Utah 96, Manhattan 62

California 72, Santa Clara 60

UCLA 67, Marquette 56

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Navy 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Army 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
American U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Siena 72, Holy Cross 59

Princeton 84, Lafayette 73

American U. 72, Mount St. Mary’s 66, OT

Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s 82, Colgate 64

Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Navy 67, Marist 61

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Alabama 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Auburn 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Florida 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
South Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Mississippi 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 99, Nebraska 68

Oklahoma 88, Arkansas 66

Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63

Kansas 102, Missouri 65

Tennessee 76, UNC-Greensboro 36

Notre Dame 66, Kentucky 62

LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53

TCU 68, Texas A&M 64

W. Kentucky 71, Mississippi 48

Alabama 83, Houston 82

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65

Tuesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

Allen at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Samford 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
ETSU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Furman 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
VMI 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Wofford 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61

Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 68

UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 72

ETSU 82, Morehead St. 75

Tennessee 76, UNC-Greensboro 36

Samford 52, Alabama A&M 50

Sunday’s Games

Chattanooga 104, Tennessee Wesleyan 55

Coastal Carolina 60, Wofford 59

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Nicholls 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 72, Grambling St. 62

Northwestern St. 89, Dallas Christian 67

Southern U. 72, SE Louisiana 66

Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73

Texas A&M-CC 87, Nebraska-Omaha 73

Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50

Monday’s Games

Blue Mountain at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 72, Grambling St. 62

Arkansas St. 82, MVSU 77

Pepperdine 79, Alabama St. 62

Southern U. 72, SE Louisiana 66

Samford 52, Alabama A&M 50

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37

Akron 73, Florida A&M 66

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
South Dakota 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Denver 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 76, North Dakota 60

S. Dakota St. 77, Washington St. 74

Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60

South Dakota 76, N. Arizona 71, OT

Texas A&M-CC 87, Nebraska-Omaha 73

Dixie St. 82, Denver 62

Sunday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville 60, UMKC 56

Monday’s Games

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

North Central University at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Troy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 68

Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72

Texas-Arlington 56, Lamar 47

UALR 60, Philander Smith 51

Arkansas St. 82, MVSU 77

Sunday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 60, Wofford 59

Southwestern (TX) at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erskine at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
BYU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Pacific 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Creighton 83, BYU 71

San Jose St. 78, Pacific 66

Pepperdine 79, Alabama St. 62

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 59

New Mexico St. 63, Loyola Marymount 58

California 72, Santa Clara 60

San Diego 84, California Lutheran 55

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71

Texas-Arlington 56, Lamar 47

UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73

Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56

Stephen F. Austin 63, Liberty 51

New Mexico St. 63, Loyola Marymount 58

Grand Canyon 81, Ottawa 53

Dixie St. 82, Denver 62

Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62

Sunday’s Games

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding