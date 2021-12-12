On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 64, New Hampshire 62

Mass.-Lowell 109, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 45

Binghamton 79, SUNY-Oneonta 55

Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47

UNLV 95, Hartford 78

Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78

Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern 70, NJIT 52

Monday’s Games

UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Keene State at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Houston 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Temple 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 68, Temple 49

Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65

UCF 83, NC A&T 68

Wichita St. 71, Norfolk St. 58

Xavier 83, Cincinnati 63

Alabama 83, Houston 82

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Davidson 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
VCU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 64, New Hampshire 62

Saint Joseph’s 68, Temple 49

La Salle 76, Penn 74

UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64

North Texas 66, UMass 57

Saint Louis 79, Boston College 68

Richmond 72, Toledo 69

VCU 75, Old Dominion 66

Sunday’s Games

Miami 72, Fordham 66

Davidson 79, Northeastern 69

Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57

Monday’s Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Miami 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Clemson 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 79, Syracuse 75

Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT

Saint Louis 79, Boston College 68

Notre Dame 66, Kentucky 62

LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53

Wake Forest 79, SC-Upstate 53

North Carolina 80, Elon 63

Sunday’s Games

Miami 72, Fordham 66

South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65

Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT

Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
North Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 80, Voorhees 56

North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84

Jacksonville 77, UNC-Wilmington 48

Ohio 55, Stetson 45

Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69

Stephen F. Austin 63, Liberty 51

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Robert Morris 74

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

LaGrange at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Johnson (FL) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 88, Arkansas 66

Kansas 102, Missouri 65

TCU 68, Texas A&M 64

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37

Baylor 57, Villanova 36

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
UConn 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 79, Syracuse 75

Creighton 83, BYU 71

Providence 68, CCSU 53

Butler 66, E. Illinois 54

UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64

Xavier 83, Cincinnati 63

UCLA 67, Marquette 56

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s 82, Colgate 64

Baylor 57, Villanova 36

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Montana 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Montana St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
E. Washington 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 1 .000 2 8 .200
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 76, North Dakota 60

S. Utah 100, Saint Katherine 61

South Dakota 76, N. Arizona 71, OT

Weber St. 82, Maine-Fort Kent 36

Montana St. 72, St. Thomas (MN) 65

CS Bakersfield 59, Idaho 58

Cal Poly 61, Portland St. 58

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Longwood 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
High Point 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Radford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61

UCF 83, NC A&T 68

UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 72

Longwood 93, Morgan St. 55

James Madison 79, Radford 70

Winthrop 83, Carver 52

Wake Forest 79, SC-Upstate 53

Sunday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT

Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54

Monday’s Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carolina University at Longwood, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Purdue 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Minnesota 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Indiana 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Michigan 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Maryland 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 99, Nebraska 68

Ohio St. 73, Wisconsin 55

Michigan St. 80, Penn St. 64

Arizona 83, Illinois 79

Minnesota 75, Michigan 65

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 81, Merrimack 49

Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT

Northwestern 70, NJIT 52

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 80, UC Santa Barbara 59

Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55

Cal St.-Fullerton 87, Life Pacific College 59

CS Bakersfield 59, Idaho 58

Cal Poly 61, Portland St. 58

Sunday’s Games

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

