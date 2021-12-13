Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.
Southern Cal 73, Long Beach St. 62
Stanford 72, Oregon 69
Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
St. John’s 82, Colgate 64
Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54
Navy 67, Marist 61
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65
Maryland 70, Florida 68
Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.
Allen at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Chattanooga 104, Tennessee Wesleyan 55
Coastal Carolina 60, Wofford 59
NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Blue Mountain at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37
Akron 73, Florida A&M 66
Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.
Johnson (FL) at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
SIU-Edwardsville 60, UMKC 56
Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
North Central University at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Coastal Carolina 60, Wofford 59
Texas State 101, Southwestern (TX) 54
Erskine at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Methodist University at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.
Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
UC Riverside 70, California Baptist 54
Seattle 73, UC San Diego 51
N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.
Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
