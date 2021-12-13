Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Northwestern 70, NJIT 52
UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Keene State at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.
CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.
UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Miami 72, Fordham 66
Davidson 79, Northeastern 69
Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57
Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Miami 72, Fordham 66
South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65
Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT
Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Pittsburgh 52
Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Tennessee St. 73, Lipscomb 65
LaGrange at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Carver at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Johnson (FL) at Stetson, 7 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Midway at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
___
Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37
Baylor 57, Villanova 36
West Virginia 63, Kent St. 50
Kansas St. 82, Green Bay 64
Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
___
St. John’s 82, Colgate 64
Baylor 57, Villanova 36
Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63
Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
SAGU American Indian College at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Multnomah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT
Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54
Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Carolina University at Longwood, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Carver at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Indiana 81, Merrimack 49
Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT
Northwestern 70, NJIT 52
Maryland 70, Florida 68
Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63
Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Southern Cal 73, Long Beach St. 62
UC Riverside 70, California Baptist 54
Seattle 73, UC San Diego 51
Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
