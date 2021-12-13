On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

Northwestern 70, NJIT 52

Monday’s Games

UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Keene State at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Houston 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Temple 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Davidson 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
VCU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 72, Fordham 66

Davidson 79, Northeastern 69

Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57

Monday’s Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Miami 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
NC State 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Clemson 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65

Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT

Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Pittsburgh 52

Monday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
North Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee St. 73, Lipscomb 65

Monday’s Games

LaGrange at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Carver at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Johnson (FL) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Midway at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37

Baylor 57, Villanova 36

West Virginia 63, Kent St. 50

Kansas St. 82, Green Bay 64

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
DePaul 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
UConn 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s 82, Colgate 64

Baylor 57, Villanova 36

Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Montana 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Montana St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
E. Washington 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 1 .000 2 8 .200
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

SAGU American Indian College at Montana, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Multnomah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Longwood 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
High Point 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Radford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT

Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54

Monday’s Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carolina University at Longwood, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Carver at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Purdue 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Minnesota 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Indiana 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Michigan 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 81, Merrimack 49

Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT

Northwestern 70, NJIT 52

Maryland 70, Florida 68

Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal 73, Long Beach St. 62

UC Riverside 70, California Baptist 54

Seattle 73, UC San Diego 51

Monday’s Games

Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

