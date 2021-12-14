On Air: Off The Shelf
The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
UCLA 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Arizona 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Colorado 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Utah 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Washington St. 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Stanford 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
California 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
Oregon 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Navy 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Army 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
American U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Alabama 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Auburn 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
South Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Florida 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Mississippi 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

Allen at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Samford 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
ETSU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Furman 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
VMI 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Wofford 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Andrews at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Nicholls 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Nicholls 87, Blue Mountain 69

Tuesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Johnson (FL) at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
South Dakota 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
North Dakota 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Denver 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 77, Indiana St. 70

Tuesday’s Games

North Central University at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas State 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Troy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UALR 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Monday’s Games

Appalachian St. 69, Erskine 44

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Methodist University at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Regent University at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
BYU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Pacific 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Portland 78, Cal Poly 77

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
California Baptist 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Seattle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Monday’s Games

N. Illinois 70, Chicago St. 59

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

