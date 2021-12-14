All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Tuesday’s Games
Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.
Allen at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Tuesday’s Games
NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Andrews at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Nicholls 87, Blue Mountain 69
Tuesday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.
McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Johnson (FL) at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Monday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 77, Indiana St. 70
Tuesday’s Games
North Central University at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Monday’s Games
Appalachian St. 69, Erskine 44
Tuesday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Methodist University at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Regent University at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Portland 78, Cal Poly 77
Tuesday’s Games
Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
N. Illinois 70, Chicago St. 59
Tuesday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments