The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Delaware 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Towson 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Hofstra 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Elon 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UAB 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
North Texas 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
FAU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Rice 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Charlotte 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UTEP 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

LSU-Shreveport at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Centre at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.

FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Detroit 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 3 6 .333
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 8 .111
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Rhode Island 82, Milwaukee 58

Oklahoma St. 98, Cleveland St. 93, OT

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Monday’s Games

Princeton 89, UMBC 77

Sacred Heart 79, Columbia 69

Tuesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Niagara 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Akron 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

N. Illinois 70, Chicago St. 59

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Howard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NC Central 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SC State 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 13 .071

___

Tuesday’s Games

Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carver at SC State, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 6 .400
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Monday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 77, Indiana St. 70

Tuesday’s Games

Quincy at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Utah St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
New Mexico 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UNLV 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
LIU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Monday’s Games

LIU 106, United States Merchant Marine Academy 48

Sacred Heart 79, Columbia 69

Tuesday’s Games

CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Medgar Evers College at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Immaculata at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Belmont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

