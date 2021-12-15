On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
UCLA 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Arizona 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Colorado 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Utah 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Washington St. 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Stanford 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
California 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Oregon 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57

UC Davis 71, Oregon St. 64

Wednesday’s Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Navy 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Army 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
American 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Auburn 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Florida 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Mississippi 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49

        Read more: Sports News

South Carolina 110, Allen 51

Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52

Mississippi St. 79, Georgia St. 50

Auburn 70, North Alabama 44

Memphis 92, Alabama 78

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Samford 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
ETSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Furman 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Wofford 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
VMI 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T 69, ETSU 67

North Carolina 74, Furman 61

Towson 74, UNC-Greensboro 64

Wake Forest 77, VMI 70

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Andrews at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Nicholls 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60

LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49

Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 77, Florida A&M 50

Troy 66, Alabama A&M 57

UAB 79, Grambling St. 61

N. Iowa 66, Jackson St. 56

Wichita St. 82, Alcorn St. 63

Texas Southern 70, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60

Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

Wednesday’s Games

Johnson at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
South Dakota 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
St. Thomas (MN) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Denver 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Omaha 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Dakota 110, North Central 65

St. Thomas (MN) 109, Northland 50

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.

Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Troy 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Troy 66, Alabama A&M 57

Louisiana-Monroe 82, Stephen F. Austin 69

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.

Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56

Mississippi St. 79, Georgia St. 50

South Alabama 69, Tarleton St. 62

Texas Tech 75, Arkansas St. 62

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Methodist at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Regent at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
BYU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. 72, Santa Clara 60

Pacific 80, UC Santa Barbara 71, OT

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 76, CS Stanislaus 39

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Seattle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 82, Stephen F. Austin 69

North Texas 65, Sam Houston St. 55

South Alabama 69, Tarleton St. 62

Texas Southern 70, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60

Wednesday’s Games

Lamar at Texas St., 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|13 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady, Secretary of the Navy visit USS Delaware families