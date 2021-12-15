On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Delaware 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Towson 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Elon 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

Towson 74, UNC-Greensboro 64

Drexel 76, Coppin St. 69

Wednesday’s Games

Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
FIU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
North Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
FAU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Rice 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Charlotte 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UTEP 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 84, LSU-Shreveport 70

UAB 79, Grambling St. 61

North Texas 65, Sam Houston St. 55

Jacksonville 62, Southern Miss. 51

W. Kentucky 90, Centre 52

Wednesday’s Games

FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.

FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Detroit 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 3 7 .300
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 8 .111
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Yale 60

Thursday’s Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Niagara 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Akron 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aquinas College at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Howard 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NC Central 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SC State 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel 76, Coppin St. 69

Duke 103, SC State 62

Wednesday’s Games

Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carver at SC State, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 6 .400
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois St. 81, Quincy 63

N. Iowa 66, Jackson St. 56

Wednesday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Utah St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
New Mexico 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UNLV 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise St. 72, Santa Clara 60

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
LIU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stony Brook 87, CCSU 67

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Hartford 66

St. Francis (NY) 113, Medgar Evers 51

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Immaculata at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Belmont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51

UT Martin 79, UNC-Asheville 68

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Tenn. Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Comments

