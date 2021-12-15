All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Tuesday’s Games
Towson 74, UNC-Greensboro 64
Drexel 76, Coppin St. 69
Wednesday’s Games
Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.
Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Tuesday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 84, LSU-Shreveport 70
UAB 79, Grambling St. 61
North Texas 65, Sam Houston St. 55
Jacksonville 62, Southern Miss. 51
W. Kentucky 90, Centre 52
Wednesday’s Games
FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.
FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.
McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Tuesday’s Games
DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66
Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Tuesday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Yale 60
Thursday’s Games
Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Tuesday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Yale 60
Wednesday’s Games
Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Tuesday’s Games
Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76
Wednesday’s Games
Marshall at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Akron at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Aquinas College at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Tuesday’s Games
Drexel 76, Coppin St. 69
Duke 103, SC State 62
Wednesday’s Games
Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Carver at SC State, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois St. 81, Quincy 63
N. Iowa 66, Jackson St. 56
Wednesday’s Games
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boise St. 72, Santa Clara 60
Wednesday’s Games
Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Stony Brook 87, CCSU 67
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Hartford 66
St. Francis (NY) 113, Medgar Evers 51
Wednesday’s Games
Fairfield at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Immaculata at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51
UT Martin 79, UNC-Asheville 68
Wednesday’s Games
Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.
Tenn. Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
