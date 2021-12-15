On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Maine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stony Brook 87, CCSU 67

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Hartford 66

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
East Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
SMU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Temple 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 77, Florida A&M 50

South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51

Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56

Wichita St. 82, Alcorn St. 63

Memphis 92, Alabama 78

Wednesday’s Games

UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Davidson 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
VCU 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Miami 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
NC State 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Clemson 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60

Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76

North Carolina 74, Furman 61

Wake Forest 77, VMI 70

Duke 103, SC State 62

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
North Alabama 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.

Jacksonville 62, Southern Miss. 51

Auburn 70, North Alabama 44

Wednesday’s Games

Midway at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech 75, Arkansas St. 62

Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Xavier 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
UConn 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Georgetown 0 0 .000 5 4 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57

DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66

Wednesday’s Games

Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Montana 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Montana St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
E. Washington 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 1 .000 2 8 .200
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Multnomah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Menlo at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
High Point 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T 69, ETSU 67

Longwood 98, Piedmont International 56

Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52

UT Martin 79, UNC-Asheville 68

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Carver at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Converse Valkyries at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Purdue 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Indiana 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Michigan 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71

Wednesday’s Games

Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Davis 71, Oregon St. 64

Pacific 80, UC Santa Barbara 71, OT

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Redlands at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

