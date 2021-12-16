All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000 UCLA 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Arizona 1 0 1.000 10 0 1.000 Colorado 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Utah 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 Washington St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636 Stanford 1 1 .500 5 3 .625 California 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 6 .455 Oregon 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 9 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 101, N. Colorado 76

Oregon 96, Portland 71

Southern Cal 66, UC Irvine 61

New Mexico St. 64, Washington St. 61

Alabama St. at UCLA, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Navy 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Army 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 American 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Colgate 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Auburn 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Florida 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Mississippi 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Missouri 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Georgia 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi 62, Middle Tennessee 52

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon

South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:15 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Samford 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 ETSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Furman 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Mercer 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Wofford 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 VMI 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belmont 76, Chattanooga 68

Thursday’s Games

St. Andrews at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Nicholls 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Dallas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern U. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 11 .083 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 88, Johnson 41

Alabama St. at UCLA, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Cincinnati, Noon

Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Ecclesia at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 South Dakota 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 St. Thomas (MN) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Denver 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Omaha 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. 75, S. Dakota St. 63

South Dakota 78, Bellarmine 64

Denver 64, UC San Diego 56

UNLV 84, Omaha 71

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Alabama 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Troy 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UALR 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern 69, Campbell 66

Coastal Carolina 102, Methodist 42

Texas St. 67, Lamar 47

Thursday’s Games

Regent at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Covenant at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at Troy, 5 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 BYU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Portland 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Pacific 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon 96, Portland 71

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.

San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Seattle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Lamar 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas St. 67, Lamar 47

Dixie St. 114, SAGU American Indian College 49

Abilene Christian 69, CS Bakersfield 59

New Mexico St. 64, Washington St. 61

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

