Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Arizona 101, N. Colorado 76
Oregon 96, Portland 71
Southern Cal 66, UC Irvine 61
New Mexico St. 64, Washington St. 61
Alabama St. at UCLA, ppd.
Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.
UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Lehigh at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Mississippi 62, Middle Tennessee 52
Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon
South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:15 p.m.
Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.
George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.
Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Belmont 76, Chattanooga 68
St. Andrews at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68
Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.
McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.
MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Dallas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Bethune-Cookman 88, Johnson 41
Alabama St. at UCLA, ppd.
Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Cincinnati, Noon
Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Ecclesia at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Missouri St. 75, S. Dakota St. 63
South Dakota 78, Bellarmine 64
Denver 64, UC San Diego 56
UNLV 84, Omaha 71
Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Georgia Southern 69, Campbell 66
Coastal Carolina 102, Methodist 42
Texas St. 67, Lamar 47
Regent at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Covenant at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Paul Quinn at Texas St., 5 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at Troy, 5 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Oregon 96, Portland 71
San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.
San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Texas St. 67, Lamar 47
Dixie St. 114, SAGU American Indian College 49
Abilene Christian 69, CS Bakersfield 59
New Mexico St. 64, Washington St. 61
Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Bethesda at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.
Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
