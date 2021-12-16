On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
The Associated Press
December 16, 2021 10:07 am
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
UCLA 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Arizona 1 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Colorado 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Utah 1 1 .500 7 3 .700
Washington St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Stanford 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
California 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Oregon 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 9 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 101, N. Colorado 76

Oregon 96, Portland 71

Southern Cal 66, UC Irvine 61

New Mexico St. 64, Washington St. 61

Alabama St. at UCLA, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Navy 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Army 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
American 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Auburn 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Florida 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Mississippi 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi 62, Middle Tennessee 52

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon

South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:15 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Samford 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
ETSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Furman 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Wofford 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
VMI 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belmont 76, Chattanooga 68

Thursday’s Games

St. Andrews at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Nicholls 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Dallas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 88, Johnson 41

Alabama St. at UCLA, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Cincinnati, Noon

Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Ecclesia at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
South Dakota 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
St. Thomas (MN) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Denver 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Omaha 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. 75, S. Dakota St. 63

South Dakota 78, Bellarmine 64

Denver 64, UC San Diego 56

UNLV 84, Omaha 71

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern 69, Campbell 66

Coastal Carolina 102, Methodist 42

Texas St. 67, Lamar 47

Thursday’s Games

Regent at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Covenant at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at Troy, 5 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
BYU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon 96, Portland 71

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.

San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Seattle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas St. 67, Lamar 47

Dixie St. 114, SAGU American Indian College 49

Abilene Christian 69, CS Bakersfield 59

New Mexico St. 64, Washington St. 61

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

