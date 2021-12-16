All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Delaware 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Towson 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Hofstra 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Elon 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Wednesday’s Games

Elon 63, Winthrop 61

UNC-Wilmington 85, Mount Olive 55

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Shaw at Elon, 4 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 North Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Marshall 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Rice 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UTSA 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Charlotte 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UTEP 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 FAU 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 66, FIU 59

Ohio 75, Marshall 65

VCU 66, FAU 46

Mississippi 62, Middle Tennessee 52

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Detroit 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300 Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 7 .222 Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 5 .444 Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 3 7 .300 IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 8 .111 Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 66, Wright St. 48

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., Noon

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Princeton 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Marist 1 1 .500 4 5 .444 Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400 St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 5 .375 Niagara 0 2 .000 4 6 .400 Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273 Canisius 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Saturday’s Games

Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Iona vs. Seton Hall at New York, 3 p.m.

Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Ohio 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio 75, Marshall 65

Akron 66, Wright St. 48

Friday’s Games

Aquinas College at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Howard 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 NC Central 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 SC State 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown 85, Howard 73

NC Central 72, Gardner-Webb 71

Thursday’s Games

Carver at SC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Drake 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600 S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600 Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400 Missouri St. 0 1 .000 7 4 .636 Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 6 .455 Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 6 .400 N. Iowa 0 1 .000 3 5 .375 Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. 75, S. Dakota St. 63

S. Illinois 80, SE Missouri 55

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

Maryville (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Air Force 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Utah St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Boise St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UNLV 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Nevada 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 New Mexico 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. 95, Weber St. 80

Nevada 98, Minn. Duluth 62

UNLV 84, Omaha 71

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 LIU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 CCSU 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Thursday’s Games

Immaculata at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Belmont 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belmont 76, Chattanooga 68

Murray St. 118, Tenn. Wesleyan 48

S. Illinois 80, SE Missouri 55

Xavier 86, Morehead St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Bethel (IN) Pilots at Belmont, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

