On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 16, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Delaware 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Towson 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Elon 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Wednesday’s Games

Elon 63, Winthrop 61

UNC-Wilmington 85, Mount Olive 55

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Shaw at Elon, 4 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
North Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Rice 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Charlotte 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UTEP 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
FAU 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 66, FIU 59

Ohio 75, Marshall 65

VCU 66, FAU 46

        Read more: Sports News

Mississippi 62, Middle Tennessee 52

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Detroit 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 7 .222
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 3 7 .300
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 8 .111
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 66, Wright St. 48

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., Noon

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Niagara 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Saturday’s Games

Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Iona vs. Seton Hall at New York, 3 p.m.

Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio 75, Marshall 65

Akron 66, Wright St. 48

Friday’s Games

Aquinas College at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Howard 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
SC State 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown 85, Howard 73

NC Central 72, Gardner-Webb 71

Thursday’s Games

Carver at SC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 6 .400
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. 75, S. Dakota St. 63

S. Illinois 80, SE Missouri 55

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

Maryville (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Utah St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNLV 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Nevada 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
New Mexico 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah St. 95, Weber St. 80

Nevada 98, Minn. Duluth 62

UNLV 84, Omaha 71

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
LIU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Thursday’s Games

Immaculata at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Belmont 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belmont 76, Chattanooga 68

Murray St. 118, Tenn. Wesleyan 48

S. Illinois 80, SE Missouri 55

Xavier 86, Morehead St. 63

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Bethel (IN) Pilots at Belmont, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Launch and Test Range System (LTRS)...
12|14 Bloomberg Technology Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA Administrator Michael Regan delivers commencement speech at alma mater North Carolina A&T