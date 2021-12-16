Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Elon 63, Winthrop 61
UNC-Wilmington 85, Mount Olive 55
Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
Shaw at Elon, 4 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. 66, FIU 59
Ohio 75, Marshall 65
VCU 66, FAU 46
Mississippi 62, Middle Tennessee 52
Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.
McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Florida Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.
North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.
Akron 66, Wright St. 48
Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., Noon
Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Fairfield 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Iona vs. Seton Hall at New York, 3 p.m.
Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Ohio 75, Marshall 65
Akron 66, Wright St. 48
Aquinas College at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.
Georgetown 85, Howard 73
NC Central 72, Gardner-Webb 71
Carver at SC State, 7 p.m.
NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA
Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Missouri St. 75, S. Dakota St. 63
S. Illinois 80, SE Missouri 55
Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.
Maryville (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Utah St. 95, Weber St. 80
Nevada 98, Minn. Duluth 62
UNLV 84, Omaha 71
San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Fairfield 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
Immaculata at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Belmont 76, Chattanooga 68
Murray St. 118, Tenn. Wesleyan 48
S. Illinois 80, SE Missouri 55
Xavier 86, Morehead St. 63
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
Bethel (IN) Pilots at Belmont, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments