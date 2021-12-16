On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Maine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.

New England at Maine, 1 p.m.

Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCF 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Houston 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
East Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
SMU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Temple 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Tulsa 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 65, Temple 48

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Cincinnati, Noon

Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon

South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

UCF vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Davidson 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU 66, FAU 46

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Penn St. at VCU, 3:30 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Miami 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
NC State 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Clemson 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida St. 97, Lipscomb 60

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. John’s, Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

UCF vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
North Alabama 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

E. Kentucky 121, Midway 67

Jacksonville St. 66, FIU 59

South Dakota 78, Bellarmine 64

Florida St. 97, Lipscomb 60

Thursday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 2 p.m.

SE Baptist at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Webber International at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Xavier 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
UConn 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Villanova 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown 85, Howard 73

Xavier 86, Morehead St. 63

Friday’s Games

Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon

Pittsburgh at St. John’s, Noon

TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Iona vs. Seton Hall at New York, 3 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier, 4 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 6 6 .500
Montana 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Montana St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
E. Washington 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Idaho 0 1 .000 2 8 .200
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 101, N. Colorado 76

E. Washington 95, Multnomah 56

Utah St. 95, Weber St. 80

Friday’s Games

Menlo at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Idaho, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Bethesda at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
High Point 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern 69, Campbell 66

Elon 63, Winthrop 61

NC Central 72, Gardner-Webb 71

Presbyterian 98, Carver 33

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Converse Valkyries at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.

NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA

UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.

ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Brevard at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Purdue 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Indiana 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Michigan 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Iowa 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68

Saturday’s Games

Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Penn St. at VCU, 3:30 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:15 p.m.

S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Denver 64, UC San Diego 56

Southern Cal 66, UC Irvine 61

Abilene Christian 69, CS Bakersfield 59

Friday’s Games

Redlands at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Caltech at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.

La Sierra at Long Beach St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

