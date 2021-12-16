Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.
New England at Maine, 1 p.m.
Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
UCF 65, Temple 48
Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Cincinnati, Noon
Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon
South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
UCF vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
VCU 66, FAU 46
St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.
Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.
La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Penn St. at VCU, 3:30 p.m.
Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.
George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Florida St. 97, Lipscomb 60
Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.
Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. John’s, Noon
Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.
UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
UCF vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Lehigh at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
E. Kentucky 121, Midway 67
Jacksonville St. 66, FIU 59
South Dakota 78, Bellarmine 64
Florida St. 97, Lipscomb 60
Coll. of Charleston at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 2 p.m.
SE Baptist at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Webber International at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.
N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
___
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Georgetown 85, Howard 73
Xavier 86, Morehead St. 63
Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.
Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon
Pittsburgh at St. John’s, Noon
TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Iona vs. Seton Hall at New York, 3 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier, 4 p.m.
Providence at UConn, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Arizona 101, N. Colorado 76
E. Washington 95, Multnomah 56
Utah St. 95, Weber St. 80
Menlo at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Idaho, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Bethesda at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Georgia Southern 69, Campbell 66
Elon 63, Winthrop 61
NC Central 72, Gardner-Webb 71
Presbyterian 98, Carver 33
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
Converse Valkyries at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.
NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA
UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.
ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.
Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Brevard at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68
Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Penn St. at VCU, 3:30 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:15 p.m.
S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Denver 64, UC San Diego 56
Southern Cal 66, UC Irvine 61
Abilene Christian 69, CS Bakersfield 59
Redlands at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Caltech at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.
La Sierra at Long Beach St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments