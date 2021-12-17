All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Delaware 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Towson 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Hofstra 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Elon 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

Thursday’s Games

Stetson 67, Coll. of Charleston 59

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Shaw at Elon, 4 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vermont at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 North Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Marshall 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UTEP 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UTSA 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Charlotte 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 FAU 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

Thursday’s Games

Rice 85, Incarnate Word 55

UTEP 82, McNeese St. 72

Friday’s Games

Florida Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Detroit 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300 Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 7 .222 Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 5 .444 Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 3 7 .300 Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 8 .111 IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 9 .100

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. 61, IUPUI 55

Saturday’s Games

Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., Noon

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Princeton 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Thursday’s Games

Stanford 89, Dartmouth 78, OT

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Marist 1 1 .500 4 5 .444 Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400 St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 5 .375 Niagara 0 2 .000 4 6 .400 Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273 Canisius 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

Saturday’s Games

Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Ohio 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

Friday’s Games

Aquinas College at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Howard 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 NC Central 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 SC State 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

Thursday’s Games

SC State 105, Carver 46

Saturday’s Games

NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Drake 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600 Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400 Missouri St. 0 1 .000 7 4 .636 Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 6 .455 Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 6 .400 N. Iowa 0 1 .000 3 5 .375 Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

Thursday’s Games

Drake 70, Jackson St. 65, OT

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

Maryville (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Air Force 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Utah St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Boise St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UNLV 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Nevada 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 New Mexico 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Montana Tech at Boise St., 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 LIU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 CCSU 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

Thursday’s Games

Wagner 104, Immaculata 46

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 12:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Army at LIU, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Belmont 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 117, Montreat 60

Tennessee St. 78, Charleston Southern 75

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Bethel (IN) Pilots at Belmont, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

William Woods at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.

