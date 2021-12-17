Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Stetson 67, Coll. of Charleston 59
UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
Shaw at Elon, 4 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.
Vermont at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Rice 85, Incarnate Word 55
UTEP 82, McNeese St. 72
Florida Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.
North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Chicago St. 61, IUPUI 55
Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., Noon
Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Stanford 89, Dartmouth 78, OT
Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Aquinas College at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
SC State 105, Carver 46
NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA
Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Drake 70, Jackson St. 65, OT
Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.
Maryville (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.
SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Montana Tech at Boise St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Wagner 104, Immaculata 46
Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 12:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Army at LIU, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Tennessee Tech 117, Montreat 60
Tennessee St. 78, Charleston Southern 75
Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
Bethel (IN) Pilots at Belmont, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
William Woods at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.
