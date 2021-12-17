On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Delaware 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Towson 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Hofstra 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Elon 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Thursday’s Games

Stetson 67, Coll. of Charleston 59

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Shaw at Elon, 4 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vermont at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
North Texas 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UTEP 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Charlotte 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
FAU 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice 85, Incarnate Word 55

UTEP 82, McNeese St. 72

Friday’s Games

Florida Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Detroit 2 0 1.000 3 7 .300
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 2 7 .222
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 3 7 .300
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 8 .111
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 9 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. 61, IUPUI 55

Saturday’s Games

Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., Noon

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Stanford 89, Dartmouth 78, OT

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Niagara 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273
Canisius 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Friday’s Games

Aquinas College at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Howard 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
SC State 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

SC State 105, Carver 46

Saturday’s Games

NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Bradley 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 4 6 .400
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake 70, Jackson St. 65, OT

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

Maryville (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Utah St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNLV 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Nevada 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
New Mexico 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Montana Tech at Boise St., 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
LIU 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
CCSU 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner 104, Immaculata 46

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 12:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Army at LIU, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Belmont 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 117, Montreat 60

Tennessee St. 78, Charleston Southern 75

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Bethel (IN) Pilots at Belmont, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

William Woods at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.

