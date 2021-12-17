Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
UNC-Greensboro 62, UMBC 51
Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.
New England at Maine, 1 p.m.
Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Tulsa 83, Alcorn St. 62
Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Cincinnati, Noon
Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon
South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
UCF vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.
Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.
La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.
George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Duke 92, Appalachian St. 67
St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.
Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.
St. John’s at Pittsburgh, Noon
Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.
UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
UCF vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Duke, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Lehigh at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Stetson 67, Coll. of Charleston 59
Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 2 p.m.
SE Baptist at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Webber International at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.
N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.
Tenn. Wesleyan at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
___
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.
Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon
St. John’s at Pittsburgh, Noon
TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier, 4 p.m.
Providence at UConn, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Menlo at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Idaho, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Bethesda at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Tennessee St. 78, Charleston Southern 75
Converse Valkyries at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.
NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA
UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.
ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.
Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Brevard at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 12:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Redlands at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Caltech at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.
La Sierra at Long Beach St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.
UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
