AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Maine 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 62, UMBC 51

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.

New England at Maine, 1 p.m.

Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UCF 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Houston 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 East Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 SMU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Memphis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Temple 0 1 .000 6 5 .545 Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 South Florida 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa 83, Alcorn St. 62

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Cincinnati, Noon

Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon

South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

UCF vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Davidson 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Dayton 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 La Salle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UMass 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Miami 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 4 .600 Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500 Duke 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 NC State 0 1 .000 7 3 .700 Clemson 0 1 .000 7 4 .636 Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 7 4 .636 Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600 Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 4 .500 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 3 7 .300

Thursday’s Games

Duke 92, Appalachian St. 67

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. NC State at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, N.C., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Pittsburgh, Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

UCF vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Duke, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Liberty 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 North Alabama 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Stetson 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 North Florida 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

Thursday’s Games

Stetson 67, Coll. of Charleston 59

Friday’s Games

Liberty vs. East Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 2 p.m.

SE Baptist at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Webber International at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.

Tenn. Wesleyan at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kansas 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 TCU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Texas 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Providence 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Xavier 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 DePaul 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 UConn 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Creighton 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Butler 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Villanova 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

Friday’s Games

Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon

St. John’s at Pittsburgh, Noon

TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier, 4 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700 N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 6 6 .500 Montana 1 1 .500 8 4 .667 Montana St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636 N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 6 .400 Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 5 .375 E. Washington 0 1 .000 6 5 .545 Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375 Idaho 0 1 .000 2 8 .200 Idaho St. 0 2 .000 1 8 .111

Friday’s Games

Menlo at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Idaho, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Bethesda at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Longwood 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 High Point 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 NC A&T 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. 78, Charleston Southern 75

Friday’s Games

Converse Valkyries at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Radford at Davidson, 1 p.m.

NC Central vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., TBA

UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.

ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Brevard at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 12:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Illinois 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Northwestern 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 1 .900 Purdue 1 1 .500 9 1 .900 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Indiana 1 1 .500 8 2 .800 Michigan 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Iowa 0 2 .000 7 3 .700 Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600 Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

Saturday’s Games

Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas St. at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

Friday’s Games

Redlands at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Caltech at UC San Diego, 7 p.m.

La Sierra at Long Beach St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. UC Irvine at Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m.

UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

