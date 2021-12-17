All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000 UCLA 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Arizona 1 0 1.000 10 0 1.000 Colorado 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Utah 1 1 .500 7 3 .700 Stanford 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Washington St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636 California 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 6 .455 Oregon 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Washington 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 9 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

Stanford 89, Dartmouth 78, OT

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Navy 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Army 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 American 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Colgate 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Bucknell 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Army at LIU, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Auburn 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Alabama 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Florida 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Mississippi 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Missouri 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Georgia 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon

South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Samford 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 ETSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Furman 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Mercer 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Wofford 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 VMI 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel 102, St. Andrews 62

UNC-Greensboro 62, UMBC 51

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Nicholls 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice 85, Incarnate Word 55

UTEP 82, McNeese St. 72

Friday’s Games

Dillard at New Orleans, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Dallas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern U. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 11 .083 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake 70, Jackson St. 65, OT

Tulsa 83, Alcorn St. 62

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Cincinnati, Noon

Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Ecclesia at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, Noon

Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 South Dakota 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 UMKC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 St. Thomas (MN) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Denver 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Omaha 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts 71, Texas-Arlington 62

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Alabama 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Troy 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UALR 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 110, Regent 53

Duke 92, Appalachian St. 67

Oral Roberts 71, Texas-Arlington 62

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Covenant at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at Troy, 5 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 BYU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Portland 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Pacific 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.

San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.

Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Seattle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Lamar 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. 61, IUPUI 55

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

