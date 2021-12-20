Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Texas 60, Stanford 53
California 61, Dartmouth 55
San Francisco 66, Arizona St. 65
Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.
Pacific at California, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Harvard 62, Holy Cross 54
LIU 90, Army 65
Monmouth (NJ) 77, Colgate 66
American at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Army at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
Bucknell at Richmond, 4 p.m.
Holy Cross at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
Gwynedd-Mercy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.
Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Florida, 2 p.m.
Army at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.
ETSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at LSU, 8 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 55
SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Johnson & Wales (NC) at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Duquesne, 3 p.m.
VMI at Hampton, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Troy at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Iowa St. 77, SE Louisiana 54
Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Southern U. 78, Kent St. 76
UC Santa Barbara 73, Florida A&M 62
Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8 p.m.
UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Denver, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Omaha, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Arkansas St. 68, Air Force 46
Middle Tennessee 84, Coastal Carolina 80
Oklahoma 70, Texas-Arlington 50
Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Champion Christian at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Fordham, 4 p.m.
Troy at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Texas St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
UC Davis 77, Pacific 67
Montana St. 61, Portland 59
Santa Clara 79, Montana 64
San Francisco 66, Arizona St. 65
N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Portland at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
Pacific at California, 6 p.m.
BYU vs. South Florida at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.
Abilene Christian 112, Howard Payne 41
Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Northwest U. at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
