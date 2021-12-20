On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
UCLA 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Utah 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Stanford 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
California 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Oregon 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Washington 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Sunday’s Games

Texas 60, Stanford 53

California 61, Dartmouth 55

San Francisco 66, Arizona St. 65

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Pacific at California, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Army 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
American 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Bucknell 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

Harvard 62, Holy Cross 54

LIU 90, Army 65

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Colgate 66

Tuesday’s Games

American at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Army at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

Gwynedd-Mercy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Alabama 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Florida 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Missouri 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Georgia 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Monday’s Games

W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Florida, 2 p.m.

Army at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.

ETSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at LSU, 8 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Samford 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
ETSU 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Furman 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
VMI 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 55

Monday’s Games

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Johnson & Wales (NC) at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wofford at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

VMI at Hampton, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Troy at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 77, SE Louisiana 54

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 9 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern U. 78, Kent St. 76

UC Santa Barbara 73, Florida A&M 62

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
South Dakota 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UMKC 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
St. Thomas (MN) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Denver 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Omaha 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Monday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Denver, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
South Alabama 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Troy 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas St. 68, Air Force 46

Middle Tennessee 84, Coastal Carolina 80

Oklahoma 70, Texas-Arlington 50

Monday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Fordham, 4 p.m.

Troy at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Texas St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
BYU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Portland 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis 77, Pacific 67

Montana St. 61, Portland 59

Santa Clara 79, Montana 64

San Francisco 66, Arizona St. 65

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Portland at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Pacific at California, 6 p.m.

BYU vs. South Florida at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Seattle 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.

Abilene Christian 112, Howard Payne 41

Monday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest U. at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

