All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Delaware 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Towson 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Hofstra 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Elon 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Sunday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UAB 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 North Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UTEP 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 FAU 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Marshall 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UTSA 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Charlotte 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Sunday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 84, Coastal Carolina 80

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, ppd.

Richmond 67, Old Dominion 61

Monday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon

UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.

NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364 Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Wright St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300 Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 6 .400 Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 9 .100 Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 9 .100

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 89, Cent. Michigan 75

Bowling Green 100, Robert Morris 74

Ill.-Chicago 61, N. Illinois 60

Tuesday’s Games

Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Princeton 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Harvard 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Harvard 62, Holy Cross 54

California 61, Dartmouth 55

Tuesday’s Games

Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Kean at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Iona 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Manhattan 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Marist 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400 St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333 Niagara 0 2 .000 5 6 .455 Rider 0 2 .000 3 8 .273 Canisius 0 2 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UMass 77, Fairfield 73, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Colgate 66

Monday’s Games

Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Gwynedd-Mercy at Rider, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Ohio 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Toledo 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 89, Cent. Michigan 75

Bowling Green 100, Robert Morris 74

Ill.-Chicago 61, N. Illinois 60

Southern U. 78, Kent St. 76

Monday’s Games

Radford at Akron, ppd.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Carlow at Bowling Green, Noon

SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon

Spalding at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.

Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Howard 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 NC Central 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 SC State 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.

Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon

Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Drake 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Bradley 1 0 1.000 5 6 .455 Missouri St. 0 1 .000 8 4 .667 Indiana St. 0 1 .000 5 6 .455 Valparaiso 0 1 .000 5 6 .455 N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.

Drake 80, UT Martin 54

Monday’s Games

Oakland City at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

Drake vs. Saint Louis at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Air Force 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Boise St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Utah St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Nevada 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UNLV 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 New Mexico 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas St. 68, Air Force 46

SMU 90, New Mexico 72

Boise St. 88, Montana Tech 57

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Merrimack 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 LIU 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 CCSU 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.

Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 62

LIU 90, Army 65

Monday’s Games

Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

UMBC at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville 84, William Woods 29

Drake 80, UT Martin 54

Tuesday’s Games

Campbellsville at Tennessee St., 1 p.m.

E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.