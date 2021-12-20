On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Sunday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 62

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Stony Brook at Florida, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Vermont, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCF 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Houston 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
East Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Temple 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

SMU 90, New Mexico 72

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon

Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.

North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Texas St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

BYU vs. South Florida at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Richmond 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne 76, UC Irvine 54

UMass 77, Fairfield 73, OT

Richmond 67, Old Dominion 61

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

American at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon

Wofford at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

Drake vs. Saint Louis at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Fordham, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Miami 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Clemson 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
NC State 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 4 7 .364

___

Monday’s Games

Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., ppd.

Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Sunday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 55

Lipscomb 98, Tenn. Wesleyan 64

Monday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56

Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida St., ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Piedmont at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at LSU, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
TCU 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 77, SE Louisiana 54

Oklahoma 70, Texas-Arlington 50

Texas 60, Stanford 53

Kansas St. 67, Nebraska 58

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Creighton 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Providence 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Xavier 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
St. John’s 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
DePaul 0 1 .000 9 2 .818
Seton Hall 0 1 .000 9 2 .818
UConn 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Marquette 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Butler 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Villanova 0 1 .000 7 4 .636
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Monday’s Games

Creighton 2, DePaul 0

St. John’s 2, Seton Hall 0

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Villanova, 7 p.m.

UConn at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Montana St. 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Montana 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
E. Washington 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 2 8 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. 61, Portland 59

Santa Clara 79, Montana 64

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, ppd.

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Northern New Mexico at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Idaho at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
High Point 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Radford at Akron, ppd.

Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon

SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Milligan at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.

FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

VMI at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Purdue 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Indiana 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Iowa 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 7 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

Kansas St. 67, Nebraska 58

Monday’s Games

Ill.-Springfield at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne 76, UC Irvine 54

UC Davis 77, Pacific 67

Sacramento St. at UC Riverside, ppd.

UC Santa Barbara 73, Florida A&M 62

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Portland at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

