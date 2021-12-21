Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Drexel at La Salle, ppd.
Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Charlotte 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon
UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.
NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.
W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.
Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
St. Xavier at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Kean at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.
Howard at Yale, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Manhattan 99, Charleston Southern 75
Rider 82, Gwynedd-Mercy 57
Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Radford at Akron, ppd.
Valparaiso 67, E. Michigan 55
Notre Dame 85, W. Michigan 52
Carlow at Bowling Green, Noon
SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon
Spalding at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.
Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
SC State 74, The Citadel 57
Charlotte 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Wagner 93, Delaware St. 51
SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.
Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon
Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.
Howard at Yale, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Indiana St. 78, Oakland City 69
Valparaiso 67, E. Michigan 55
UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Wagner 93, Delaware St. 51
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.
St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.
UMBC at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Campbellsville at Tennessee St., 1 p.m.
E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments