The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
UCLA 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Utah 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Stanford 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
California 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Oregon 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Washington 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Pacific at California, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Army 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
American 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Bucknell 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

American at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Army at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

Gwynedd-Mercy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Alabama 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Florida 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Missouri 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia 85, W. Carolina 79

Tuesday’s Games

Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Florida, 2 p.m.

Army at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.

W. Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

ETSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at LSU, 8 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Samford 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
ETSU 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Furman 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
VMI 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Monday’s Games

SC State 74, The Citadel 57

Georgia 85, W. Carolina 79

Tuesday’s Games

Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Johnson & Wales (NC) at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wofford at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

VMI at Hampton, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Troy at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59

Tuesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 9 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 57

Tuesday’s Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Illinois 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
S. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Oral Roberts 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
St. Thomas (MN) 1 0 1.000 6 6 .500
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
South Dakota 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
UMKC 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
North Dakota 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Denver 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Omaha 0 1 .000 1 11 .083

___

Monday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 73

S. Dakota St. 89, UMKC 57

Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 73

W. Illinois 84, Denver 80, OT

Wednesday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Denver, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
South Alabama 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Troy 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Monday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Lamar 77

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

Lyon College at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Fordham, 4 p.m.

Troy at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Texas St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
BYU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Portland 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Monday’s Games

Gonzaga 95, N. Arizona 49

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Portland at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Pacific at California, 6 p.m.

BYU vs. South Florida at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westmont at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Seattle 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Monday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Lamar 77

New Mexico St. 84, Texas-Permian Basin 59

Tuesday’s Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest U. at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

