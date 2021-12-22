All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Tuesday’s Games
Drexel at La Salle, ppd.
James Madison at Morgan St., ppd.
Arkansas 81, Elon 55
Iona 83, Delaware 72
Wednesday’s Games
Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, Noon
Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
East Carolina 68, Southern Miss. 67
Illinois St. 81, UTSA 64
High Point 55, FAU 52
Toledo 95, Marshall 63
UTEP 70, NC Central 61
Wednesday’s Games
W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.
Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.
Bradley at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Tuesday’s Games
Morehead St. 80, IUPUI 52
Wright St. 84, NC State 70
Michigan St. 90, Oakland 78
Wednesday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Xavier at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Tuesday’s Games
CS Bakersfield 61, Dartmouth 57
Harvard 77, Howard 69
Princeton 100, Kean 59
Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
Howard at Yale, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
Manhattan 77, The Citadel 74
Iona 83, Delaware 72
Wednesday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 129, Carlow 50
Ohio 85, SC-Upstate 70
Miami (Ohio) 80, Spalding 56
Ball St. 75, E. Illinois 55
UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.
Toledo 95, Marshall 63
Wednesday’s Games
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Tuesday’s Games
SC State 75, Charleston Southern 65
James Madison at Morgan St., ppd.
Harvard 77, Howard 69
New Mexico 68, Norfolk St. 54
UTEP 70, NC Central 61
Wednesday’s Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon
Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. vs. NC Central at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Howard at Yale, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois St. 81, UTSA 64
Bradley 87, Sam Houston St. 61
Wednesday’s Games
William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Chicago St. at Drake, 6 p.m.
Bradley at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Missouri St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Tuesday’s Games
Utah 55, Fresno St. 50
Tarleton St. 67, Air Force 45
New Mexico 68, Norfolk St. 54
Utah St. 81, Portland St. 62
Santa Clara 79, San Jose St. 57
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.
Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Merrimack 49, Maine 47
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.
St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tennessee St. 108, Campbellsville 66
Ball St. 75, E. Illinois 55
Cincinnati 76, Tennessee Tech 67
Morehead St. 80, IUPUI 52
South Alabama 84, SIU-Edwardsville 69
Cal Baptist 84, SE Missouri 68
Wednesday’s Games
Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.
