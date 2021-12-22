On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
December 22, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Delaware 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Towson 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Hofstra 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel at La Salle, ppd.

James Madison at Morgan St., ppd.

Arkansas 81, Elon 55

Iona 83, Delaware 72

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, Noon

Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UAB 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
North Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UTEP 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 68, Southern Miss. 67

Illinois St. 81, UTSA 64

High Point 55, FAU 52

Toledo 95, Marshall 63

UTEP 70, NC Central 61

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.

Bradley at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 9 .100
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

Morehead St. 80, IUPUI 52

Wright St. 84, NC State 70

Michigan St. 90, Oakland 78

Wednesday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Xavier at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 61, Dartmouth 57

Harvard 77, Howard 69

Princeton 100, Kean 59

Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Howard at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Niagara 0 2 .000 5 6 .455
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Manhattan 77, The Citadel 74

Iona 83, Delaware 72

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 129, Carlow 50

Ohio 85, SC-Upstate 70

Miami (Ohio) 80, Spalding 56

Ball St. 75, E. Illinois 55

UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.

Toledo 95, Marshall 63

Wednesday’s Games

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Tuesday’s Games

SC State 75, Charleston Southern 65

James Madison at Morgan St., ppd.

Harvard 77, Howard 69

New Mexico 68, Norfolk St. 54

UTEP 70, NC Central 61

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon

Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. NC Central at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Howard at Yale, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Bradley 1 0 1.000 6 6 .500
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois St. 81, UTSA 64

Bradley 87, Sam Houston St. 61

Wednesday’s Games

William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Chicago St. at Drake, 6 p.m.

Bradley at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Utah St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Boise St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Nevada 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UNLV 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utah 55, Fresno St. 50

Tarleton St. 67, Air Force 45

New Mexico 68, Norfolk St. 54

Utah St. 81, Portland St. 62

Santa Clara 79, San Jose St. 57

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Merrimack 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
LIU 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
CCSU 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack 49, Maine 47

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee St. 108, Campbellsville 66

Ball St. 75, E. Illinois 55

Cincinnati 76, Tennessee Tech 67

Morehead St. 80, IUPUI 52

South Alabama 84, SIU-Edwardsville 69

Cal Baptist 84, SE Missouri 68

Wednesday’s Games

Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.

