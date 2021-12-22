All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Delaware 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Towson 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Hofstra 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Elon 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel at La Salle, ppd.

James Madison at Morgan St., ppd.

Arkansas 81, Elon 55

Iona 83, Delaware 72

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, Noon

Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UAB 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 North Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UTEP 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Marshall 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UTSA 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 68, Southern Miss. 67

Illinois St. 81, UTSA 64

High Point 55, FAU 52

Toledo 95, Marshall 63

UTEP 70, NC Central 61

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.

Bradley at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364 Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Wright St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364 Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 6 .400 Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 Robert Morris 0 2 .000 1 9 .100 IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

Tuesday’s Games

Morehead St. 80, IUPUI 52

Wright St. 84, NC State 70

Michigan St. 90, Oakland 78

Wednesday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Xavier at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 61, Dartmouth 57

Harvard 77, Howard 69

Princeton 100, Kean 59

Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Howard at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Marist 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400 St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333 Niagara 0 2 .000 5 6 .455 Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 Canisius 0 2 .000 3 9 .250

Tuesday’s Games

Manhattan 77, The Citadel 74

Iona 83, Delaware 72

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Ohio 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Toledo 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 129, Carlow 50

Ohio 85, SC-Upstate 70

Miami (Ohio) 80, Spalding 56

Ball St. 75, E. Illinois 55

UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.

Toledo 95, Marshall 63

Wednesday’s Games

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 NC Central 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

Tuesday’s Games

SC State 75, Charleston Southern 65

James Madison at Morgan St., ppd.

Harvard 77, Howard 69

New Mexico 68, Norfolk St. 54

UTEP 70, NC Central 61

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon

Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. NC Central at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Howard at Yale, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Drake 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Bradley 1 0 1.000 6 6 .500 Missouri St. 0 1 .000 8 4 .667 Indiana St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Valparaiso 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois St. 81, UTSA 64

Bradley 87, Sam Houston St. 61

Wednesday’s Games

William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Chicago St. at Drake, 6 p.m.

Bradley at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Utah St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Boise St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Air Force 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Nevada 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UNLV 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 New Mexico 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

Tuesday’s Games

Utah 55, Fresno St. 50

Tarleton St. 67, Air Force 45

New Mexico 68, Norfolk St. 54

Utah St. 81, Portland St. 62

Santa Clara 79, San Jose St. 57

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Merrimack 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 LIU 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 CCSU 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack 49, Maine 47

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

St. Peter’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee St. 108, Campbellsville 66

Ball St. 75, E. Illinois 55

Cincinnati 76, Tennessee Tech 67

Morehead St. 80, IUPUI 52

South Alabama 84, SIU-Edwardsville 69

Cal Baptist 84, SE Missouri 68

Wednesday’s Games

Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.

