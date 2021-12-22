On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 22, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack 49, Maine 47

Albany (NY) 68, Lehigh 52

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Stony Brook at Florida, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCF 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Houston 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
SMU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Memphis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Temple 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 68, Southern Miss. 67

Cincinnati 76, Tennessee Tech 67

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.

North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Prairie View at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Texas St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

South Florida vs. BYU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Richmond 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
La Salle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Drexel at La Salle, ppd.

Davidson 79, Alabama 78

Dayton 69, Southern U. 60

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

George Mason 67, American 44

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon

Johnson & Wales (NC) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Wofford at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

George Mason at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wake Forest 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Miami 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Boston College 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Clemson 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Virginia Tech 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
NC State 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 5 7 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 64, Jacksonville 55

North Florida at Florida St., ppd.

Wright St. 84, NC State 70

North Carolina 70, Appalachian St. 50

Georgia Tech 72, Georgia St. 62, OT

Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.

Wake Forest 2, Boston College 0

Clemson at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 64, Jacksonville 55

Jacksonville St. 87, UALR 67

Loyola Marymount 71, Bellarmine 57

North Florida at Florida St., ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Piedmont at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at LSU, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa St. 79, Chicago St. 48

Kansas St. 74, McNeese St. 59

TCU 90, Grambling St. 55

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Creighton 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
St. John’s 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Seton Hall 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Villanova 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
DePaul 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
Butler 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Marquette 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Georgetown 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 71, Xavier 58

UConn 78, Marquette 70

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 2, Georgetown 0

Thursday’s Games

Butler at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall 2, DePaul 0

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Montana St. 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Montana 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300
E. Washington 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 4 5 .444
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 2 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Colorado 90, Northern New Mexico 54

Utah St. 81, Portland St. 62

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 85, SC-Upstate 70

SC State 75, Charleston Southern 65

NC A&T 88, Mid-Atlantic Christian 63

UNC-Asheville 114, Milligan 54

Furman 75, Presbyterian 61

High Point 55, FAU 52

Mississippi St. 84, Winthrop 63

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, Noon

Longwood at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Minnesota 1 1 .500 9 1 .900
Indiana 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Iowa 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 5 7 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. 90, Oakland 78

Iowa 93, SE Louisiana 62

Wednesday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

George Mason at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 61, Dartmouth 57

UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Portland at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
12|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Austin Swears in new Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff