Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Merrimack 49, Maine 47
Albany (NY) 68, Lehigh 52
Hartford at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.
Stony Brook at Florida, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Vermont, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
East Carolina 68, Southern Miss. 67
Cincinnati 76, Tennessee Tech 67
Delaware St. at Temple, 2:30 p.m.
North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
Texas St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
South Florida vs. BYU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Drexel at La Salle, ppd.
Davidson 79, Alabama 78
Dayton 69, Southern U. 60
George Mason 67, American 44
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, Noon
Johnson & Wales (NC) at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Wofford at Duquesne, 3 p.m.
Bucknell at Richmond, 4 p.m.
George Mason at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Pittsburgh 64, Jacksonville 55
North Florida at Florida St., ppd.
Wright St. 84, NC State 70
North Carolina 70, Appalachian St. 50
Georgia Tech 72, Georgia St. 62, OT
Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.
Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.
Wake Forest 2, Boston College 0
Clemson at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Pittsburgh 64, Jacksonville 55
Jacksonville St. 87, UALR 67
Loyola Marymount 71, Bellarmine 57
North Florida at Florida St., ppd.
Piedmont at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Liberty vs. N. Iowa at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Canisius, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at UCF, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at LSU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Iowa St. 79, Chicago St. 48
Kansas St. 74, McNeese St. 59
TCU 90, Grambling St. 55
Alabama St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Creighton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|St. John’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Seton Hall
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Marquette
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Villanova 71, Xavier 58
UConn 78, Marquette 70
Providence 2, Georgetown 0
Butler at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall 2, DePaul 0
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
N. Colorado 90, Northern New Mexico 54
Utah St. 81, Portland St. 62
E. Washington at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Ohio 85, SC-Upstate 70
SC State 75, Charleston Southern 65
NC A&T 88, Mid-Atlantic Christian 63
UNC-Asheville 114, Milligan 54
Furman 75, Presbyterian 61
High Point 55, FAU 52
Mississippi St. 84, Winthrop 63
Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, Noon
Longwood at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Michigan St. 90, Oakland 78
Iowa 93, SE Louisiana 62
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
George Mason at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
CS Bakersfield 61, Dartmouth 57
UC Irvine at Buffalo, ppd.
Idaho St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Bethesda at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Portland at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments