All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Delaware 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Towson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Hofstra 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Elon 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington 65, Campbell 58

Towson 69, Navy 52

Valparaiso 88, William & Mary 66

Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 71

Coll. of Charleston 82, Old Dominion 80

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 North Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UTEP 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Marshall 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UTSA 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 98, W. Carolina 82

Louisiana Tech 99, Crowley’s Ridge 56

Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60

Chattanooga 77, Middle Tennessee 65

Coll. of Charleston 82, Old Dominion 80

UAB 100, MVSU 58

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.

Bradley 73, UTEP 66

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364 Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Wright St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200 Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 9 .182 Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 Robert Morris 0 2 .000 2 9 .182 IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56

West Virginia 82, Youngstown St. 52

Indiana 79, N. Kentucky 61

Robert Morris 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

Thursday’s Games

St. Xavier at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iona 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Marist 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400 St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333 Niagara 0 2 .000 5 6 .455 Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Canisius 97, Florida Gulf Coast 90, OT

Marist 68, Bethune-Cookman 45

Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 71

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Ohio 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Toledo 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Ball St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, ppd.

Temple 85, Delaware St. 48

Sam Houston St. 68, NC Central 51

Thursday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Drake 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615 S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Bradley 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Missouri St. 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 Indiana St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 6 .400 Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Valparaiso 88, William & Mary 66

Liberty 76, N. Iowa 74

San Francisco 64, S. Illinois 52

Drake 87, Chicago St. 50

Bradley 73, UTEP 66

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Missouri St. 58

Thursday’s Games

N. Iowa vs. Wyoming at Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Boise St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Utah St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Air Force 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UNLV 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Nevada 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 New Mexico 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford 66, Wyoming 63

Boise St. 58, Washington St. 52

San Diego St. 78, UC San Diego 57

UNLV 80, San Diego 57

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.

N. Iowa vs. Wyoming at Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wagner 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Merrimack 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 LIU 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 CCSU 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 78, Sacred Heart 71

Robert Morris 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Wednesday’s Games

Auburn 71, Murray St. 58

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.