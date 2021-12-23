On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 23, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Delaware 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Towson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington 65, Campbell 58

Towson 69, Navy 52

Valparaiso 88, William & Mary 66

Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 71

Coll. of Charleston 82, Old Dominion 80

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
North Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UTEP 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 98, W. Carolina 82

Louisiana Tech 99, Crowley’s Ridge 56

Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60

Chattanooga 77, Middle Tennessee 65

Coll. of Charleston 82, Old Dominion 80

UAB 100, MVSU 58

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.

Bradley 73, UTEP 66

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 2 8 .200
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 9 .182
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 2 9 .182
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56

West Virginia 82, Youngstown St. 52

Indiana 79, N. Kentucky 61

Robert Morris 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

Thursday’s Games

St. Xavier at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Niagara 0 2 .000 5 6 .455
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Canisius 97, Florida Gulf Coast 90, OT

Marist 68, Bethune-Cookman 45

Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 71

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, ppd.

Temple 85, Delaware St. 48

Sam Houston St. 68, NC Central 51

Thursday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Bradley 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 6 .400
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Valparaiso 88, William & Mary 66

Liberty 76, N. Iowa 74

San Francisco 64, S. Illinois 52

Drake 87, Chicago St. 50

Bradley 73, UTEP 66

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Missouri St. 58

Thursday’s Games

N. Iowa vs. Wyoming at Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Boise St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Utah St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNLV 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Nevada 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford 66, Wyoming 63

Boise St. 58, Washington St. 52

San Diego St. 78, UC San Diego 57

UNLV 80, San Diego 57

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.

N. Iowa vs. Wyoming at Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Merrimack 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
LIU 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
CCSU 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 78, Sacred Heart 71

Robert Morris 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Wednesday’s Games

Auburn 71, Murray St. 58

W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.

