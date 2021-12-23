All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Wednesday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington 65, Campbell 58
Towson 69, Navy 52
Valparaiso 88, William & Mary 66
Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 71
Coll. of Charleston 82, Old Dominion 80
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 98, W. Carolina 82
Louisiana Tech 99, Crowley’s Ridge 56
Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60
Chattanooga 77, Middle Tennessee 65
Coll. of Charleston 82, Old Dominion 80
UAB 100, MVSU 58
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.
Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, ppd.
Bradley 73, UTEP 66
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56
West Virginia 82, Youngstown St. 52
Indiana 79, N. Kentucky 61
Robert Morris 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 67
Thursday’s Games
St. Xavier at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Wednesday’s Games
Canisius 97, Florida Gulf Coast 90, OT
Marist 68, Bethune-Cookman 45
Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 71
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Wednesday’s Games
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Wednesday’s Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, ppd.
Temple 85, Delaware St. 48
Sam Houston St. 68, NC Central 51
Thursday’s Games
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Valparaiso 88, William & Mary 66
Liberty 76, N. Iowa 74
San Francisco 64, S. Illinois 52
Drake 87, Chicago St. 50
Bradley 73, UTEP 66
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Missouri St. 58
Thursday’s Games
N. Iowa vs. Wyoming at Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stanford 66, Wyoming 63
Boise St. 58, Washington St. 52
San Diego St. 78, UC San Diego 57
UNLV 80, San Diego 57
Thursday’s Games
Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.
N. Iowa vs. Wyoming at Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford 78, Sacred Heart 71
Robert Morris 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 67
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Wednesday’s Games
Auburn 71, Murray St. 58
W. Kentucky at Austin Peay, ppd.
