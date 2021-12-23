All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford 78, Sacred Heart 71
Florida 87, Stony Brook 62
Vermont 78, Colgate 68
Thursday’s Games
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Temple 85, Delaware St. 48
UCF 75, North Alabama 64
Wichita St. 102, Prairie View 66
Houston 80, Texas St. 47
BYU 54, South Florida 39
Friday’s Games
South Florida vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, ppd.
Davidson 106, Johnson & Wales (NC) 64
Richmond 81, Bucknell 50
Thursday’s Games
George Mason at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Wednesday’s Games
Notre Dame 83, Texas A&M-CC 73
Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.
Clemson 67, Virginia 50
Duke 76, Virginia Tech 65
Thursday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech, ppd.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stetson 97, Piedmont 53
Liberty 76, N. Iowa 74
Canisius 97, Florida Gulf Coast 90, OT
UCF 75, North Alabama 64
Nebraska 88, Kennesaw St. 74
LSU 95, Lipscomb 60
Thursday’s Games
Liberty vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 4 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 68, Alabama St. 48
Texas Tech 78, E. Washington 46
West Virginia 82, Youngstown St. 52
Oklahoma 72, Alcorn St. 48
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Marquette
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
Butler at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas Tech 78, E. Washington 46
UC Santa Barbara 56, Idaho St. 43
Montana St. 124, SAGU American Indian College 73
S. Utah 87, Dixie St. 59
Thursday’s Games
Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington 65, Campbell 58
Abilene Christian 74, Longwood 58
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56
Indiana 79, N. Kentucky 61
Nebraska 88, Kennesaw St. 74
Illinois 88, Missouri 63
Thursday’s Games
George Mason at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Wednesday’s Games
UC Santa Barbara 56, Idaho St. 43
Bethesda 82, CS Northridge 80
Portland 65, UC Davis 60
San Diego St. 78, UC San Diego 57
Thursday’s Games
Vanderbilt 68, Hawaii 54
Friday’s Games
South Florida vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m.
