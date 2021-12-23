All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Maine 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford 78, Sacred Heart 71

Florida 87, Stony Brook 62

Vermont 78, Colgate 68

Thursday’s Games

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UCF 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Houston 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 SMU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Memphis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Temple 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Tulsa 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 South Florida 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Temple 85, Delaware St. 48

UCF 75, North Alabama 64

Wichita St. 102, Prairie View 66

Houston 80, Texas St. 47

BYU 54, South Florida 39

Friday’s Games

South Florida vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Davidson 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Richmond 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Fordham 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 George Mason 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 La Salle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, ppd.

Davidson 106, Johnson & Wales (NC) 64

Richmond 81, Bucknell 50

Thursday’s Games

George Mason at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Wake Forest 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Miami 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Louisville 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500 Clemson 1 1 .500 9 4 .692 Virginia 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Virginia Tech 0 2 .000 8 5 .615 Florida St. 0 1 .000 6 4 .600 NC State 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 6 5 .545 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 5 .545 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 5 7 .417

Wednesday’s Games

Notre Dame 83, Texas A&M-CC 73

Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.

Clemson 67, Virginia 50

Duke 76, Virginia Tech 65

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech, ppd.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Liberty 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

Wednesday’s Games

Stetson 97, Piedmont 53

Liberty 76, N. Iowa 74

Canisius 97, Florida Gulf Coast 90, OT

UCF 75, North Alabama 64

Nebraska 88, Kennesaw St. 74

LSU 95, Lipscomb 60

Thursday’s Games

Liberty vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Iowa St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 68, Alabama St. 48

Texas Tech 78, E. Washington 46

West Virginia 82, Youngstown St. 52

Oklahoma 72, Alcorn St. 48

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Villanova 1 1 .500 8 4 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Creighton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 DePaul 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Butler 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Marquette 0 2 .000 8 5 .615 Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Butler at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Weber St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Montana St. 1 1 .500 9 4 .692 Montana 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 N. Arizona 1 1 .500 4 8 .333 Portland St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300 E. Washington 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 4 5 .444 Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273 Idaho St. 0 2 .000 2 9 .182

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech 78, E. Washington 46

UC Santa Barbara 56, Idaho St. 43

Montana St. 124, SAGU American Indian College 73

S. Utah 87, Dixie St. 59

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. at Weber St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Longwood 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington 65, Campbell 58

Abilene Christian 74, Longwood 58

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Illinois 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Northwestern 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800 Purdue 1 1 .500 11 1 .917 Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Indiana 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Michigan 1 1 .500 7 4 .636 Rutgers 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Iowa 0 2 .000 9 3 .750 Maryland 0 1 .000 6 4 .600 Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Nebraska 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56

Indiana 79, N. Kentucky 61

Nebraska 88, Kennesaw St. 74

Illinois 88, Missouri 63

Thursday’s Games

George Mason at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

Wednesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 56, Idaho St. 43

Bethesda 82, CS Northridge 80

Portland 65, UC Davis 60

San Diego St. 78, UC San Diego 57

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt 68, Hawaii 54

Friday’s Games

South Florida vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m.

