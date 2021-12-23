On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Utah 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Stanford 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
California 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Oregon 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford 66, Wyoming 63

California 73, Pacific 53

Tennessee 77, Arizona 73

Boise St. 58, Washington St. 52

Thursday’s Games

Liberty vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 4 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Navy 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Army 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
American 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bucknell 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Towson 69, Navy 52

Vermont 78, Colgate 68

South Carolina 105, Army 75

Richmond 81, Bucknell 50

Lafayette 87, Gwynedd-Mercy 66

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Arkansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Alabama 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Florida 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Missouri 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 87, Stony Brook 62

South Carolina 105, Army 75

Auburn 71, Murray St. 58

Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.

Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60

ETSU 86, Georgia 84

Tennessee 77, Arizona 73

LSU 95, Lipscomb 60

Illinois 88, Missouri 63

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt 68, Hawaii 54

BYU at Vanderbilt, 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Samford 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
ETSU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Furman 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
VMI 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 98, W. Carolina 82

Troy 69, Mercer 65

Chattanooga 77, Middle Tennessee 65

ETSU 86, Georgia 84

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Notre Dame 83, Texas A&M-CC 73

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 10 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 68, Alabama St. 48

Marist 68, Bethune-Cookman 45

Wichita St. 102, Prairie View 66

UAB 100, MVSU 58

Oklahoma 72, Alcorn St. 48

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech, ppd.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
N. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
W. Illinois 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Oral Roberts 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
St. Thomas (MN) 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Denver 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Omaha 1 1 .500 2 11 .154
South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
North Dakota 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Denver 75, St. Thomas (MN) 74

N. Dakota St. 86, North Dakota 76

Omaha 84, W. Illinois 78

S. Dakota St. 82, Oral Roberts 76

UMKC 68, South Dakota 57

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Alabama 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Texas St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Troy 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UALR 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

Troy 69, Mercer 65

Houston 80, Texas St. 47

Texas-Arlington 95, Howard Payne 46

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
BYU 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 64, S. Illinois 52

Portland 65, UC Davis 60

California 73, Pacific 53

BYU 54, South Florida 39

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Missouri St. 58

UNLV 80, San Diego 57

Thursday’s Games

Westmont at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

BYU at Vanderbilt, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Seattle 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lamar 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 100, Northwest U. 68

Drake 87, Chicago St. 50

Sam Houston St. 68, NC Central 51

Abilene Christian 74, Longwood 58

S. Utah 87, Dixie St. 59

