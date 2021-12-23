All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stanford 66, Wyoming 63
California 73, Pacific 53
Tennessee 77, Arizona 73
Boise St. 58, Washington St. 52
Thursday’s Games
Liberty vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 4 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Wednesday’s Games
Towson 69, Navy 52
Vermont 78, Colgate 68
South Carolina 105, Army 75
Richmond 81, Bucknell 50
Lafayette 87, Gwynedd-Mercy 66
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Wednesday’s Games
Florida 87, Stony Brook 62
South Carolina 105, Army 75
Auburn 71, Murray St. 58
Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.
Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60
ETSU 86, Georgia 84
Tennessee 77, Arizona 73
LSU 95, Lipscomb 60
Illinois 88, Missouri 63
Thursday’s Games
Vanderbilt 68, Hawaii 54
BYU at Vanderbilt, 10 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 98, W. Carolina 82
Troy 69, Mercer 65
Chattanooga 77, Middle Tennessee 65
ETSU 86, Georgia 84
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Wednesday’s Games
Notre Dame 83, Texas A&M-CC 73
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 68, Alabama St. 48
Marist 68, Bethune-Cookman 45
Wichita St. 102, Prairie View 66
UAB 100, MVSU 58
Oklahoma 72, Alcorn St. 48
Thursday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech, ppd.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Oral Roberts
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Denver
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Omaha
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
Denver 75, St. Thomas (MN) 74
N. Dakota St. 86, North Dakota 76
Omaha 84, W. Illinois 78
S. Dakota St. 82, Oral Roberts 76
UMKC 68, South Dakota 57
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Wednesday’s Games
Troy 69, Mercer 65
Houston 80, Texas St. 47
Texas-Arlington 95, Howard Payne 46
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco 64, S. Illinois 52
Portland 65, UC Davis 60
California 73, Pacific 53
BYU 54, South Florida 39
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Missouri St. 58
UNLV 80, San Diego 57
Thursday’s Games
Westmont at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
BYU at Vanderbilt, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 100, Northwest U. 68
Drake 87, Chicago St. 50
Sam Houston St. 68, NC Central 51
Abilene Christian 74, Longwood 58
S. Utah 87, Dixie St. 59
