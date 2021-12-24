On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
December 24, 2021 10:06 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Delaware 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Towson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Elon 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
North Texas 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Rice 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UTEP 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Oakland 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wright St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 3 8 .273
Green Bay 1 1 .500 2 9 .182
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
N. Kentucky 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 2 .000 2 9 .182
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Fort Wayne, 1 a.m.

Milwaukee 74, St. Xavier 52

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Yale 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Quinnipiac 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Marist 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Niagara 0 2 .000 5 6 .455
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner 63, Fairfield 50

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Akron 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

        Read more: Sports News

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Bradley 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Wyoming 71, N. Iowa 69

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Boise St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Utah St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Air Force 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNLV 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Nevada 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 69, Weber St. 43

Wyoming 71, N. Iowa 69

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming vs. South Florida at Honolulu, 1:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Merrimack 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Bryant 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
LIU 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
CCSU 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner 63, Fairfield 50

CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|23 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
12|23 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken tours the Johns Hopkins University Executive Medicine Center